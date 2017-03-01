The idea of trivago flights is a myth, at least for the foreseeable future… Sure?

-- If you type the search term "" into a search engine, you're going to get lots of results… but if you look closely, you'll see that most of them have very little to do with trivago at all. Millions of travelers and people looking to go on vacation love trivago to search for the absolute lowest price on a hotel room wherever they want to go. The "meta-search"function of trivago solved a very real problem that people had when trying to find the best deal for a hotel room: you could go to 10 different discount sites, and get 10 different prices on the exact same hotel room. How can you possible know you're getting the best deal?is the new startup that has the ambition to became a global travel search site, a place where people are inspired to plan and book direct from millions of travel options at the best prices. trivafly dreams of becoming the new trivago for flights, that allows search from over 700 airlines, 200 agencies and 5 booking systems around the world and it finds the cheapest airfares, including the budget airlines which many search engines hide. An industry that trivago has not yet covered. For this reason, the trivafly brand name is very similar to the colleagues of trivago.The secret of trivafly, it is in the unique technology that connects people directly to everything the travel industry has to offer. trivafly is fair and free, which means that users who use it every month can trust our comprehensive range of flights and hotels options.In most cases, our flights tickets are lower than the top booking sites like Skyscanner, Kayak, Cheap Flights, CheapOair, Expedia, Wego, Orbitz, Watchdog Airfare, Hipmunk, Momondo, Google Flights, Dohop, Flight Centre, TripAdvisor, Travelzoo, Bravofly, Travelocity and eDreams. trivafly is a young and independent startup business with a simple aim: inspire travelers around the world and make travel search as easy as possible through our world-class technology." is not a myth but it is called trivafly!