Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321

Benchmarks for SG&A spending within the Health Care sector

 
 
Listed Under

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Schonfeld & Associates, a publisher of business information products for over 30 years, has just released an updated report for the health care sector within its SG&A BENCHMARKS series for use as a convenient source of information for professional managers seeking benchmark information on the Selling, General & Administrative spending practices of major public corporations. Metrics for major public companies provide important insight for other firms within the sector. These reports will benefit anyone seeking competitive benchmark intelligence including: corporate staff, financial analysts, investment professionals, lenders, M&A advisors, appraisers and industry consultants.

SG&A expenses are all the direct and indirect selling expenses and all general and administrative expenses. SG&A expense includes advertising expense, commissions, engineering expense, marketing expense, selling expense including salaries of the salesforce, employee benefit expenses, R&D expenses, software expense, administrative office expense and other expenses related to sales but not included in cost of goods sold. SG&A expenses are also called Operating Expenses. Frequently, SG&A to Sales ratios are used to judge efficiency of management spending.

Benchmarks for SG&A spending are hard to find. Averages might be available but cover too broad a field to be useful. SG&A BENCHMARKS is produced for specific industry sectors. The newly released report of the series covers the Health Care sector comprised of six industries. The sector summary chart provides a side by side comparison of 10%ile, median, and 90%ile values for each industry within the sector. For each industry within the sector, individual companies are listed with their 2016 SG&A to Sales percentage and growth rates in sales and spending for 2016. For use in setting and evaluating budgets, estimates are given for 2017 SG&A to Sales percentage and expected growth in sales and spending. To allow for easy identification of relative performance within each industry, individual companies are grouped by size based on sales. The firms are presented in three groups as defined by sales of less than $100 million, sales between $100 million and $1 billion, and sales of more than $1 billion. Since location and annual sales may be of interest, total 2016 sales and headquarters city is listed.

SG&A BENCHMARKS – HEALTH CARE SECTOR from Schonfeld & Associates provides SG&A spending information for 470 publicly traded companies in six industries. Of these companies, 15% are non-U.S. headquartered. The tables for each individual industry present both 2016 and 2017 SG&A as a percentage of sales and the annual percentage growth rate in SG&A spending as well as in sales for each company within the industry. Comparing the growth rate of SG&A expenses and sales gives a snapshot of where the profitability of the firm may be heading.

Two sets of industry tabulations are presented. Alphabetical order by company name aids in locating a firm. Order by SG&A to Sales ratio showcases the 'leaner and meaner' firms in each industry.

For information on SG&A Expense as a Percentage of Sales by Industry Sector, visit http://saibooks.com/index.php?option=com_content&view... Links are on that page to the individual sector reports currently available with a table of contents and sample page from each report.

TABLE OF CONTENTS - SG&A BENCHMARKS – HEALTH CARE SECTOR

     Sector summary

     Industry tabulations for the following industries:

     Health Care Equipment & Supplies
     Health Care Providers & Services
     Health Care Technology
     Biotechnology
     Pharmaceuticals
     Life Sciences Tools & Services

Carol J Greenhut
Page Updated Last on: Mar 07, 2017
