 
News By Tag
* Ecommerce
* Cms
* Online Sales
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Toronto
  Ontario
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
9876543

Agility Helps Customers Unlock the Potential of Online Sales with Its New eCommerce Solution

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Ecommerce
Cms
Online Sales

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
Toronto - Ontario - Canada

Subject:
Products

TORONTO - March 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Agility Inc., a fully-integrated digital experience platform offering Content Management, Online Ticketing and Real-Time Personalization, now offers Agility eCommerce, a solution providing scalable and responsive online storefronts. Agility eCommerce is managed centrally from the Agility platform and provides full freedom of design and customization.

"We strive to enable organizations to provide the best possible experience to their customers through their website," said Joel Varty, VP of Innovation and Development at Agility. "Our platform was built with the intention of always meeting our customers' unique business needs and requirements. This flexibility is now extended to Agility eCommerce, empowering our customers to easily integrate their online storefront with their website and to let the platform serve them, not the other way around. With Agility eCommerce our customers have total control over their own workflows and are able to provide their customers with a unique purchasing experience."

Agility eCommerce is the result of an increased need among customers to take advantage of eCommerce sales, which are expected to make up 14.6% of total retail spending by 2020, according to eMarketer. One of the main challenges customers were experiencing with other eCommerce solutions was the inability to customize their online storefront to fit their exact needs, or to easily integrate with 3rd party providers of choice, such as payment, warehousing, inventory or CRM vendors. Many customers were also experiencing huge losses in revenue during particularly high-traffic periods due to their website crashing, as their existing eCommerce solutions weren't scalable.

Agility eCommerce is integrated into the Agility platform and managed from the same location. It is highly customizable, allowing customers to build highly responsive and comprehensive product pages. Agility eCommerce also boasts unlimited scalability, with auto-scaling hosting options and additional cloud resources to accommodate high-traffic periods. Additionally, it provides in-depth reporting and custom reports covering customers' entire purchasing cycle.

To find out more about Agility eCommerce and how it can help you boost your online sales, go to agilitycms.com/eCommerce.

About Agility:

Agility is a fully-integrated digital experience platform offering Content Management, eCommerce, Online Ticketing and Real-Time Personalization. More information can be found at agilitycms.com.

Contact
Dilya Abushayeva
Director of Marketing
***@agilitycms.com
End
Source:Agility Inc.
Email:***@agilitycms.com
Posted By:***@agilitycms.com Email Verified
Tags:Ecommerce, Cms, Online Sales
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Toronto - Ontario - Canada
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Agility CMS PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 09, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share