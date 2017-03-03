News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Agility Helps Customers Unlock the Potential of Online Sales with Its New eCommerce Solution
"We strive to enable organizations to provide the best possible experience to their customers through their website," said Joel Varty, VP of Innovation and Development at Agility. "Our platform was built with the intention of always meeting our customers' unique business needs and requirements. This flexibility is now extended to Agility eCommerce, empowering our customers to easily integrate their online storefront with their website and to let the platform serve them, not the other way around. With Agility eCommerce our customers have total control over their own workflows and are able to provide their customers with a unique purchasing experience."
Agility eCommerce is the result of an increased need among customers to take advantage of eCommerce sales, which are expected to make up 14.6% of total retail spending by 2020, according to eMarketer. One of the main challenges customers were experiencing with other eCommerce solutions was the inability to customize their online storefront to fit their exact needs, or to easily integrate with 3rd party providers of choice, such as payment, warehousing, inventory or CRM vendors. Many customers were also experiencing huge losses in revenue during particularly high-traffic periods due to their website crashing, as their existing eCommerce solutions weren't scalable.
Agility eCommerce is integrated into the Agility platform and managed from the same location. It is highly customizable, allowing customers to build highly responsive and comprehensive product pages. Agility eCommerce also boasts unlimited scalability, with auto-scaling hosting options and additional cloud resources to accommodate high-traffic periods. Additionally, it provides in-depth reporting and custom reports covering customers' entire purchasing cycle.
To find out more about Agility eCommerce and how it can help you boost your online sales, go to agilitycms.com/
About Agility:
Agility is a fully-integrated digital experience platform offering Content Management, eCommerce, Online Ticketing and Real-Time Personalization. More information can be found at agilitycms.com.
Contact
Dilya Abushayeva
Director of Marketing
***@agilitycms.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse