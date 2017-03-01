News By Tag
Grand River Water Festival Returns for Eighth Year
Environmental, Music Festival Invites Sponsors to Support Education of Water Quality Issues
The all-day festival is a music-driven event aimed to educate festival-goers about environmental topics related to water quality issues. Michigan-based bands will serve as an entry point to the festival's purpose, and will include a wide range of genres including traditional folk, country, bluegrass, Cajun, blues and world beat music. The nonprofit organization is seeking sponsors to engage its audience in environmental education.
"The festival is a fun, informative event where West Michigan can listen to awesome bands, connect with green organizations and learn about pressing water issues that affect them," said Bruce Ling, festival organizer. "The music festival environment has a way of engaging with the audience in a meaningful way, and we'd love sponsors who share our passion to participate."
In between the bands' performances, environmental experts and educators will instruct the audience on water quality and provide opportunities to be further educated on environmental organizations. The festival will provide volunteer and community engagement opportunities to purchase quality environmentally-
Creston Brewery is sponsoring this year's Beer Tent. GRMetro/LGROW, Wege Foundation, Wheeler Family Foundation and other private donors help to support the Grand River Water Festival. Additional sponsors include the City of Grand Rapids and Sabo PR.
"This holistic event provides a platform to creatively share The Grand River Water Festival's message through music while educating individuals on pressing environmental needs," Ling said. "Water is life – and clean water is a primary need we all share. In the shadow of Flint, one of our nation's largest failures to protect a public water supply, it is especially timely and appropriate to focus our community's attention on water issues."
The Grand River Water Festival offers sponsorship opportunities at many levels, including in-kind donations of goods and services. Sponsors interested in supporting the festival can contact Ling at info@grwaterfestival.org.
About the Grand River Water Festival
The Grand River Water Festival brings musicians and educators together in a unique event that educates attendees on critical environmental issues. Vendors of sustainable goods and ethically sourced food connect festival goers to green initiatives within the community. To learn more about the Grand River Water Festival and to become a sponsor, visit http://grandriverwaterfestival.org.
Sabo PR
***@sabo-pr.com
