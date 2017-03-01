

805 Consulting Announces Successful Implementation of a new ERP at MGE Underground SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - March 7, 2017 - PRLog --



MGE Underground's business objective was to replace their old accounting system into a new ERP Financials System that would integrate seamlessly with their field reporting and estimating systems, and that would include Payroll and HR features as well. To achieve this, MGE decided to implement a new ERP that could scale and be configured easily, and that could also streamline the billing processes with their main Utility customers.



MGE selected 805 Consulting to implement the Vista™ by Viewpoint solution, a fully integrated ERP that helps contractors manage all areas of operations, from Accounting and HR to Project Management and Equipment Management. 805 Consulting worked closely with MGE's teams to identify all the business processes that needed to be streamlined, then configured and customized the ERP to match the company's requirements. 805 Consulting implemented this 9-month project on time and on budget, and provided training to all the end-users prior to the Go Live.



The implementation included the configuration of all the Accounting, Payroll and HR modules and the development of many Crystal and SSRS reports. Additionally, multiple integrations were created with 3rd party systems, such as HCSS Heavy Bid and HCSS Heavy Job.



"The success of the implementation was made possible by a strong collaboration between 805 Consulting and the MGE Accounting team," said Remy Sabiani, owner of 805 Consulting and a veteran ERP consultant. The implementation of the ERP has already benefited MGE by suppressing many redundant manual entries and by reducing significantly the time to approve invoices or bill customers.



About 805 Consulting



805 Consulting is a consulting firm specializing in the implementation of Financials ERP for mid-sized companies on the Central Coast, California. 805 Consulting helps firms evaluate and select their ERP solution, manages the configuration and customization of their system, and facilitates all related organizational changes to assure that each client realizes the full business benefits of their ERP implementation.



Contact

Remy Sabiani

805 Consulting Inc.

***@805consulting.com Remy Sabiani805 Consulting Inc. End -- 805 Consulting announced today the successful implementation of the ERP Vista™ by Viewpoint at MGE Underground ("MGE"), a Utility Contractor headquartered in Paso Robles and doing business throughout the State of California.MGE Underground's business objective was to replace their old accounting system into a new ERP Financials System that would integrate seamlessly with their field reporting and estimating systems, and that would include Payroll and HR features as well. To achieve this, MGE decided to implement a new ERP that could scale and be configured easily, and that could also streamline the billing processes with their main Utility customers.MGE selected 805 Consulting to implement the Vista™ by Viewpoint solution, a fully integrated ERP that helps contractors manage all areas of operations, from Accounting and HR to Project Management and Equipment Management. 805 Consulting worked closely with MGE's teams to identify all the business processes that needed to be streamlined, then configured and customized the ERP to match the company's requirements. 805 Consulting implemented this 9-month project on time and on budget, and provided training to all the end-users prior to the Go Live.The implementation included the configuration of all the Accounting, Payroll and HR modules and the development of many Crystal and SSRS reports. Additionally, multiple integrations were created with 3rd party systems, such as HCSS Heavy Bid and HCSS Heavy Job."The success of the implementation was made possible by a strong collaboration between 805 Consulting and the MGE Accounting team," said Remy Sabiani, owner of 805 Consulting and a veteran ERP consultant. The implementation of the ERP has already benefited MGE by suppressing many redundant manual entries and by reducing significantly the time to approve invoices or bill customers.About 805 Consulting805 Consulting is a consulting firm specializing in the implementation of Financials ERP for mid-sized companies on the Central Coast, California. 805 Consulting helps firms evaluate and select their ERP solution, manages the configuration and customization of their system, and facilitates all related organizational changes to assure that each client realizes the full business benefits of their ERP implementation. Source : 805 Consulting Inc. Email : ***@805consulting.com Tags : Erp Industry : Accounting Location : San Luis Obispo - California - United States Subject : Projects Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse Account Email AddressAccount Phone Number 805 Consulting News 805 Consulting Announces Successful Implementation of Vista ERP at Papich Construction 805 Consulting Announces Successful Implementation of Vista™ by Viewpoint at Robert Heely Construction

