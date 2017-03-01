News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Prosthodontist discover the benefits of dental implants
Eating becomes easier.
Many patients who consider dental implants have a hard time eating. Believe it or not with every tooth loss, patients lose around 10% of chewing ability. Individuals with a lot of missing teeth don't get proper nutrients because they aren't able to chew well enough to digest foods. Many people complain of weight loss, lack of energy, and or complete discomfort. With dental implant, patients are able to chew their food well enough for swallowing and digesting. Patients who receive dental implants see a significant improvement in their dietary health,
Improve oral health.
With dental implants and proper care, many patients have experienced better oral health. Dental implants fill gaps within the mouth which will drastically decrease the areas of bacteria spread. In turn, this will prevent the chances of gingivitis and other oral diseases. For patients who have gingivitis, obtaining dental implants and maintaining them with proper care can cure your gingivitis. Brushing your dental implants twice a day as well as flossing will also decrease any buildup of plaque which will also decrease the opportunity of tartar and gingivitis.
Improve your self-esteem.
Many patients have stated with the conclusion of their implant procedure they feel better overall. There is no more fear of smiling or eating in public, there is an improved appearance that make day to day task more comfortable.
For more information on how dental implants can improve your life, please visit our website at https://www.eonclinics.com/
Contact
Ashley Walker
***@eonclinics.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse