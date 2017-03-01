 
Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321


Prosthodontist discover the benefits of dental implants

 
 
CHICAGO - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Would you believe that having dental implants can greatly benefit your overall day-to-day life? Many patients with implants have stated that since their dental implant they've seen  significant changes in their diet, self-esteem, and overall health. Here are a few of the common benefits of dental implants…

Eating becomes easier.

Many patients who consider dental implants have a hard time eating. Believe it or not with every tooth loss, patients lose around 10% of chewing ability. Individuals with a lot of missing teeth don't get proper nutrients because they aren't able to chew well enough to digest foods. Many people complain of weight loss, lack of energy, and or complete discomfort. With dental implant, patients are able to chew their food well enough for swallowing and digesting. Patients who receive dental implants see a significant improvement in their dietary health,

Improve oral health.

With dental implants and proper care, many patients have experienced better oral health. Dental implants fill gaps within the mouth which will drastically decrease the areas of bacteria spread. In turn, this will prevent the chances of gingivitis and other oral diseases. For patients who have gingivitis, obtaining dental implants and maintaining them with proper care can cure your gingivitis. Brushing your dental implants twice a day as well as flossing will also decrease any buildup of plaque which will also decrease the opportunity of tartar and gingivitis.

Improve your self-esteem.

Many patients have stated with the conclusion of their implant procedure they feel better overall. There is no more fear of smiling or eating in public, there is an improved appearance that make day to day task more comfortable.

For more information on how dental implants can improve your life, please visit our website at https://www.eonclinics.com/.

Ashley Walker
***@eonclinics.com
