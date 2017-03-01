 
Horror Writers Association's Mentor of the Year Award Winner Linda Addison

 
 
LONG BEACH, Calif. - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- The Horror Writers Association announces Linda Addison as winner of the 2016 Mentor of the Year Award. Addison is a distinguished poet and writer and will receive the award at StokerCon 2017 held on the Queen Mary in Long Beach, CA. "What a wonderful surprise," Addison stated upon notification of the award. "I have always enjoyed sharing what I know with others."

HWA presents the Mentor of the Year Award in recognition of a member who distinguishes herself in helping mentees, while serving in the HWA's Mentor Program. The program seeks to help writers develop professional careers through the hands-on support of seasoned veteran writers. Addison has a long-standing history of donating her time and energy to the HWA and its Mentor Program. HWA President, Lisa Morton, stated: "It will be a privilege to present the award to Linda in person at StokerCon 2017."

Linda D. Addison is an American poet and writer of horror, fantasy, and science fiction. Addison is the first African-American winner of the Bram Stoker Award, which she has won four times. The first two awards were for her poetry collections Consumed, Reduced to Beautiful Grey Ashes (2001), and Being Full of Light, Insubstantial (2007). Her poetry and fiction collection How To Recognize A Demon Has Become Your Friend won the 2011 Bram Stoker Award for Superior Achievement in a Poetry Collection. She received a fourth Stoker for the collection The Four Elements, written with Marge Simon, Rain Graves, and Charlee Jacob.

Addison is a member of the Horror Writers Association and annually attends StokerCon and the Northeastern Writers' Conference. She has participated in panels with Harlan Ellison, Jack Ketchum, and L. A. Banks. She was "Poet Guest of Honor" at The World Horror Convention in 2005. Her writing has been featured in Essence Magazine, and she is currently poetry editor for Space and Time Magazine. Addison has also participated in Ellen Datlow's Fantastic Fiction Reading Series at KGB Bar in NYC. And she is a founding member of the CITH (Circles in the Hair) writing group. Linda Addison can be found at her website: http://www.cith.org/linda/

Source:Horror Writers Association
