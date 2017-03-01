News By Tag
FocusOne Solutions Parent Company, C&A Industries, Named to Best Places to Work in Omaha
The annual Best Places to Work in Omaha initiative, sponsored by the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce and Baird Holm, recognizes a select number of companies annually based on the results of surveys taken by the employees of participating organizations. Surveys measure employee engagement, satisfaction, morale, opportunities for professional growth, and workplace culture.
"C&A is proud to be honored among a group of highly respected organizations,"
Industry-leading training and professional development programs; its award-winning health and wellness program; and a companywide commitment to community involvement and philanthropy are, according to Thompson, key factors in maintaining C&A's high levels of employee engagement and morale. He adds that year-round employee recognition programs and a focus on communication and idea sharing are also embraced by employees.
"We are continually looking for ways to become an even better organization tomorrow than we are today and our employees play a significant role in this effort," said Thompson. "They are at the heart of our positive and dynamic workplace, demonstrated through their commitment to excellence, spirit of teamwork and generosity, and by living our mission and values. We are fortunate to have the finest group of employees in Omaha and in our industry."
C&A will be recognized along with other Best Places to Work in Omaha recipients during a luncheon in May 2017.
ABOUT FOCUSONE SOLUTIONS:
FocusOne Solutions is a leading provider of managed services solutions and vendor management software which simplifies the staffing process for healthcare organizations nationwide. Its managed services model which pairs web-based technology, FocusOne Connect, with the one-to-one personal service of a dedicated support team, improves the way organizations source staff and manage workforce demands. FocusOne Solutions is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska and is an affiliate of C&A Industries, Inc.
