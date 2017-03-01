Swedish Actress Linnea Persson Lands Title Role

"I met the producers for lunch and came away with a starring role in the film!"

1 2 3 4 5 Linnea Persson Rocks the Red Carpet! Linnea w/Multiple Award-Winning Director Hannes Holm - Private Screening, Malibu "Ah, the sweet smell of Hollywood success!" Linnea Persson - A winner at the Miss California United Scholar Pageant! Linnea with Pro Wrestling Hall of Famer Rock Riddle - Kerstin Alm Photo

End

--Linnea Persson told us.Such are the dreams and fantasies of millions of young people all over the world. For Linnea, though, it was not a fantasy. It was a serious statement of factLinnea said.Linnea continued, her smile broadening,Linnea's passion for the film and television industry was – and is – unstoppable. Her enthusiasm is contagious. No matter how powerful or famous people are, most feel comfortable with Linnea from their very first meetingTo look into her eyes is to see a depth of maturity and wisdom way beyond her years.Linnea explainedLinnea looked around the room to see if anyone would respond, paused for a moment, smiled, and added,Linnea Persson has defied the odds and is literally living her Hollywood dream – and she wants us to know that she's just getting started!Watch for her; follow her. Coming soon to a theater near you, Linnea Persson.Linnea is available for interviews.Linnea Persson is represented by Chris Montgomery of Prodigy Talent, 7080 Hollywood Blvd., Suite 1100, Hollywood, CA 90028 (310) 462-2310.