March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321


Warner Norcross and National Heritage Academies Partner to Promote March is Reading Month

Law Firm Reads to Students, Raises Funds to Donate Books Illustrated by a Team Member
 
 
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- The law firm's mission of community stewardship and involvement found a natural fit at National Heritage Academies, one of the nation's leading charter school management companies. Through a variety of fundraisers, Warner Norcross attorneys and staff raised more than $2,500 to buy and donate the book Nyrah's Bully to NHA schools across its footprint in Michigan.

Additionally, attorneys and staff have volunteered to read to students in NHA schools during the month. They will be joined by officials from Kentwood and Wyoming, including police officers, firefighters and elected officials.

"Reading is fundamental to all we do; whether you're in the classroom or the courtroom, literacy is critical for success in life," said Douglas A. Dozeman, managing partner of Warner Norcross. "We are so pleased to be able to partner with NHA to read to students and, we hope, to foster a life-long love of reading."

Written by Annette Bentley Smith, Nyrah's Bully follows Nyrah and her sister, Rayne, as they navigate the reality of a school bully. The book is designed to show children how to respond to bullying and where to find help should they find themselves in a similar situation. The book is beautifully illustrated by Chris Dudley, a Warner Norcross team member and Grand Rapids artist.

"NHA is delighted to partner with Warner Norcross for National Reading Awareness Month," said Brian Britton, CEO of National Heritage Academies. "We appreciate the generous donation of books, as well as their time to encourage our students to read, to promote a story with an important message and to support our school culture and Moral Focus curriculum."

Throughout the month of March, NHA schools will celebrate literacy by providing a variety of fun, engaging activities for students.

About National Heritage Academies

Established in 1995, National Heritage Academies operates 84 no-cost public charter schools serving more than 56,000 students in nine states.  To learn more, visit nhaschools.com (https://www.nhaschools.com/en/pages/default.aspx).

About Warner Norcross

By providing discerning and proactive legal advice, Warner Norcross & Judd LLP builds a better partnership with its clients. Warner Norcross is a corporate law firm with 230 attorneys practicing in eight offices throughout Michigan: Grand Rapids, Southfield, Macomb County, Midland, Muskegon, Kalamazoo, Holland and Lansing. To learn more, visit www.wnj.com, follow us on Twitter @WNJLLP or connect on LinkedIn

