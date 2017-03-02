HairMax for Hair Loss Efficacy Featured at American Academy of Dermatology Mtg. Science Sessions

The HairMax laser devices were featured a number of scientific sessions on hair loss at the annual meeting of the American Academy of Dermatology meeting in Orlando held on March 3, 2017.

-- HairMax®, the pioneer developers and marketers of the HairMax laser phototherapy devices, for the home-use treatment of hereditary hair loss, were prominently featured at a number of scientific presentations on the treatment of hereditary hair loss at the annual American Academy of Dermatology meeting. The HairMax was recognized in lectures by some of the leading authorities in diseases of hair, as having the largest number of clinical studies completed of any laser phototherapy device of its kind, conclusively proving their efficacy and safety. Further, the studies were recognized for being conducted in a 'gold standard' manner as far as design and execution.HairMax was also featured at the corporate exhibit booth with demonstrations as to how laser technology energizes hair follicles to effectively treat hair loss, reverse hair thinning to regrow thicker, fuller, healthier hair. HairMax laser devices deliver low-level light therapy (LLLT), clinically proven to increase hair counts with an average of 129 additional new hairs per sq. inch within six months, with no harmful side effects. We take pride in offering the most clinically studied laser devices on the market, having completed 7 clinical studies with over 460 men and women - more than any other company. HairMax laser devices have been granted of total of 7 FDA Clearances for both men and women. In our effort to provide safe and affordable hair loss treatments for all budgets, we offer several laser device models with retail price points ranging from $195 to $795, depending on the number of laser diodes and treatment time.HairMax's premier devices, the LaserBand 82 and the LaserBand 41 feature a band design, with either 82 or 41 medical-grade red laser diodes respectively for optimal dispersion of light during application. They feature an integral patented hair parting soft teeth mechanism, which automatically parts the hair during use to allow for optimal delivery of light to the scalp and follicles.The enhanced, hands free LaserBand, featuring 82 medical grade lasers provides super-fast treatment in as little as 90 seconds, the fastest laser treatment for hereditary hair loss available. With just 3 treatments per week, users can effectively treat their hair loss and experience reversal of hair thinning.The HairMax LaserBand incorporates 41 medical grades lasers in its design, with treatment of as little as 3 minutes, 3 times a week, which makes the device fast, quick and convenient, to easily fit within a daily schedule. Further, the design of the LaserBand41 is highly user-friendly, as it offers a lightweight, comfortable Flex-Fit design which also incorporates the patented hair parting teeth mechanism. This makes the device easy to travel with to make treatment easily available and convenient, wherever one goes.Dermatologists around the world have enthusiastically placed the HairMax laser devices in their treatment armamentarium since they offer a safe and effective non-drug treatment for hair loss.Mr. Leonard Stillman, Vice President of Medical Affairs for HairMax said, "We are pleased that the HairMax laser devices have generated so much enthusiasm and support amongst dermatologists for treating their patients' hair loss. Most importantly, we are proud that these devices, have gained such tremendous scientific recognition, from many of the leading authorities in the treatment of hereditary hair loss"Based in Boca Raton, Fla. Lexington International, LLC. is a pioneer in the development of advanced hair loss treatments and laser hair growth products. HairMax laser devices are the only laser phototherapy medical devices with seven FDA clearances for the treatment of hereditary hair loss in both men and women. HairMax Lasers are also the only laser phototherapy devices with seven clinical studies proving efficacy and safety, with study results published in four peer review journals. Since 2001, in over 171 countries worldwide, HairMax has helped hundreds of thousands of individuals treat their hair loss, stimulate hair growth and improve the condition of their hair.For complete information, visit www.hairmax.com