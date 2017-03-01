News By Tag
Bacci Chocolate Design's CB Stuffer to Participate in the Nation's Largest Horticultural Event
Local business and brand CB Stuffer will showcase and sell their CB Stuffer line of chocolate products at this year's Philadelphia Flower Show.
CB Stuffer items are available at a wide range of specialty retailers including Stonewall Kitchen,
TJX, The Paper Store. The Philadelphia Flower Show is the nation's largest and longest running horticultural show and has been recognized as the best event in the world by the International Festivals & Events Association, competing with international celebration events such as the Kentucky Derby Festival, Tournament of Roses Parade and the Indianapolis 500 Festival.
About CB Stuffer https://www.cbstuffer.com- Located in Swampscott MA, the National Specialty Retailer is known for its CB Stuffer Peanut Butter Cups which were a Rachael Ray Snack of the Day, Gourmet Bars, Chocolate Pizzas and pizza slices. They are members of the Specialty Food Association, the Retail Association of MA, the National Retail Federation, the Greater Boston Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Lynn Area Chamber of Commerce.
Erin Calvo-Bacci
***@cbstuffer.com
