Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321

Bacci Chocolate Design's CB Stuffer to Participate in the Nation's Largest Horticultural Event

Local business and brand CB Stuffer will showcase and sell their CB Stuffer line of chocolate products at this year's Philadelphia Flower Show.
 
 
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Bacci Chocolate Design, owners of the CB Stuffer brand of products, will be a vendor at the Philadelphia Flower Show from March 11-19, 2017 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.  The horticultural event dates back to 1829 and expects to attract 250,000 visitors to the Convention Center. The manufacturer, headquartered in Swampscott, Mass., will participate for the first time as part of their "Pop Up Shop Marketing" to drive sales and awareness of their CB Stuffer line of gourmet chocolate products: peanut butter or caramel stuffed sandwich cookies covered in chocolate, Peanut Butter Fantasies, Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels and their newest peanut butter cups CB Stuffer Toasted Coconut, Maple Walnut, and Cookie Monstah.

CB Stuffer items are available at a wide range of specialty retailers including Stonewall Kitchen,

TJX, The Paper Store. The Philadelphia Flower Show is the nation's largest and longest running  horticultural show and has been recognized as the best event in the world by the International Festivals & Events Association, competing with international celebration events such as the Kentucky Derby Festival, Tournament of Roses Parade and the Indianapolis 500 Festival.

About CB Stuffer https://www.cbstuffer.com- Located in Swampscott MA, the National Specialty Retailer is known for its CB Stuffer Peanut Butter Cups which were a Rachael Ray Snack of the Day, Gourmet Bars, Chocolate Pizzas and pizza slices. They are members of the Specialty Food Association, the Retail Association of MA, the National Retail Federation, the Greater Boston Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Lynn Area Chamber of Commerce.

Contact
Erin Calvo-Bacci
***@cbstuffer.com
End
Source:CB Stuffer
Email:***@cbstuffer.com Email Verified
