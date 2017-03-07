Nissan, Blake Shelton, TITAN, "Doing It To Country" America Tour

MATHEWS NISSAN IS PROUD TO BE A SPONSOR - "You're Gonna Love Our Prices" .........................

-- Nissan today announced its association with country music superstar Blake Shelton and the 13-stop Blake Shelton "Doing It To Country Songs" Tour. The partnership extends to 14 additional festival dates where Shelton is to appear."Nissan and our American TITAN naturally go well with country music," said Jeremy Tucker, vice president, Marketing Communications & Media, Nissan North America, Inc. "Our North American headquarters, and the largest volume auto assembly plant in North America, Nissan's Smyrna Vehicle Assembly Plant, are here in Music City, where the Tennessee Titans play in Nissan Stadium and legions of fans visit 'the Mother Church of Country Music,' the Nissan-sponsored Ryman Auditorium. Blake Shelton is an incredible artist, performer and partner and we are extremely proud to add him to our Nissan family."As presenting sponsor with full automotive exclusivity, Nissan will have high visibility on Shelton's headliner and festival events, including ticketing, promotional materials, in-venue videos, social media and collateral, VIP hospitality and on-site vehicle displays for headliner tour stops. The 2017 Nissan TITAN and TITAN XD trucks will be the featured vehicles in support of the tour, including specially wrapped TITANs and trailers.The tour sponsorship is part of Nissan's ongoing "big moments" marketing approach, such as the brand's current promotional campaign with "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," that has helped propel the Nissan Rogue to record sales from December through January.Pickups were the very first Nissan vehicles assembled in the United States, beginning more than 30 years ago in Tennessee, and have played a significant role in Nissan's growth in recent years. Nissan recently announced a new King Cab for TITAN and TITAN XD to go along with the current Crew Cab and Single Cab options. These trucks are developed with core Nissan planning, design, engineering and manufacturing teams contributing from Tennessee, California, Michigan and Arizona. They are assembled in Canton, Miss., with V8 engines assembled in Decherd, Tenn."I'm extremely proud to be bringing the Nissan TITAN pickup along on my 2017 tour," said Blake Shelton. "My father worked at car dealerships for many years so it kind of brings things full circle for me."The Blake Shelton "Doing It To Country Songs" Tour, presented by Nissan TITAN, opened in Bakersfield, Calif., (2/16), followed by Los Angeles (2/17), Portland, Ore., (2/23), Spokane, Wash., (2/24), Tacoma, Wash., (2/25), Fresno, Calif., (3/3), Las Vegas (3/4), Sacramento, Calif. (3/9), San Jose, Calif., (3/10), San Diego, Calif., (3/11), Evansville, Ind., (3/16), Chicago (3/17), and Omaha, Neb., (3/18).In North America, Nissan's operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognized annually by the U.S Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2010. More information on Nissan in North America and the complete line of Nissan and Infiniti vehicles can be found online