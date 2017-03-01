News By Tag
Aspiring teacher and social worker earn Thiel College Students of the Month honors
Thiel College, a north west Pennsylvania liberal arts college, named seniors Alex Horvatits, of Lancaster, N.Y., and Hanna Tegel, of Westlake, Ohio, as its March Students of the Month.
Horvatits is an early childhood and special education major. He has played football all four years and was captain of the team last fall. He played on the tennis team for three years, is a member of Chi Alpha Sigma national college athlete honor society. He is also the historian for Thiel's chapter of Kappa Delta Pi international education honor society. Since 2014, he has served as the junior high basketball coach at Greenville Area High School.
"I would like to thank the devoted people at Thiel who are always willing to lend a hand when someone is looking for help," Horvatits said. "These are the people that make Thiel great!"
Following graduation, he will pursue work as a teacher and coach.
Horvatits, a 2013 graduate of St. Mary's High School, is the son of Kevin and Kathleen Horvatits, of Lancaster, N.Y.
Tegel is a double major in political science and religion with a minor in international relations. She is a member of the equestrian team, Sigma Kappa sorority, and Alpha Chi national honor society, and is a student ambassador for the Office of Admission.
After graduation, Tegel will move to Denver to work for a non-profit that assists refugees.
"I would like to thank professors Dr. [Marie] Courtemanche and Dr. [George] Branch-Trevathan,"
Tegel, a 2013 graduate of Westlake High School, is the daughter of Carl and Cheryl Tegel, of Westlake, Ohio.
The Student of the Month is awarded to seniors. It is among the most prestigious student awards at Thiel College, with only about six students each semester earning the honor.
