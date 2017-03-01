News By Tag
New Adult Romance Fiction, Lagos Through His Eyes, Is Now Available On Pre-Order At iBooks And More
Nigerian writer, Nick Nwaogu, is set to release his third book 'Lagos Through His Eyes' on July 4th. The new adult fiction is one part of his 'Lagos' romance duology, which will also include his fourth book 'From Lagos To Mexico'.
According to Ronald Hull, the author of 'The Kaleidoscope Effect', Nwaogu has painted a vivid picture of a decadent rich young materialistic man in Lagos in his new adult fiction 'Lagos Through His Eyes'. "The contrast with the people coming from the villages into the city is immense, and Nwaogu has set the stage for a drama to unfold, also involving a young lady coming from the countryside determined to improve her life... Looks like a winnder," he continued.
Lagos Through His Eyes is now available on pre-order for $0.99 at one of the following stores: Blio, Mondadori, Paperplus, Indigo, Kobo, Barnes and Noble, and iBooks.
According to a review on Fiction Press, "I love that the book was set in Nigeria and the characters are also Nigerian... Nwaogu's way of writing is quite eloquent, and the character's traits are easily distinguishable, which is always a good thing in my opinion. Overall, it's really good!"
Nick Nwaogu is also the author of the romantic suspense novel 'The Almost Kiss' and the short story collection 'Odd Family Out', which are both available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Google Play Books, iBooks, and everywhere books are sold. Before starting his writing career, Nick Nwaogu was the keynote speaker at the 2012 IT Leaders West Africa Summit in Accra-Ghana, where he gave a thirty-minutes lecture on the role of social media and mobile in developing nations. The computer programmer turned writer is also set to publish his screenplay 'February' soonest.
You can pre-order 'Lagos Through His Eyes' on iBooks at: https://itunes.apple.com/
