 
News By Tag
* Home Organization
* Professional Organizer
* Closet Organizer
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Home
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321

IT'S ORGANIZED Awarded Best of Houzz 2017

Professional Organizers Recognized for Outstanding Service by Leading Home Online Platform
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Home Organization
Professional Organizer
Closet Organizer

Industry:
Home

Location:
Los Angeles - California - US

LOS ANGELES - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- IT'S ORGANIZED, a bi-coastal professional organizing firm known for its creative solutions and maintainable systems in home and office organization, won "Best of Service" on Houzz (http://www.google.com/url?q=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.houzz.com&sa=D&sntz=1&usg=AFQjCNGRJ_fe38olKh3r4Bj-S-erS8OUCA)® for 2017. The leading online platform for home remodeling and design, boasts over 40 million monthly unique users, who participate in the selection of Best of Houzz (http://www.google.com/url?q=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.houzz.com&sa=D&sntz=1&usg=AFQjCNGRJ_fe38olKh3r4Bj-S-erS8OUCA)® winners annually in either Design, Customer Service or Photography. The recipients of this award are recognized from a community of more than a million home and design industry professionals.

"We are so excited to be awarded this recognition by Houzz (http://www.google.com/url?q=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.houzz.com&sa=D&sntz=1&usg=AFQjCNGRJ_fe38olKh3r4Bj-S-erS8OUCA)® users for outstanding work on behalf of our customers," stated Cheryl Arzewski, Co-Founder of IT'S ORGANIZED. Jordan Marks, IT'S ORGANIZED Co-Founder continued, "We're committed to providing the best practical and personalized systems for our clients in every area of organization."

IT'S ORGANIZED received the recognition based on several factors including the number and quality of client reviews the company received in 2016.  The "Best Of Houzz (http://www.google.com/url?q=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.houzz.com&am...)® 2017" badge is added to the companies' online profile to highlight its commitment to excellence, while also helping Houzz® users identify top-rated professionals in the area.

This award comes at an exciting time for the firm as it launches its newest location in Southern California. The company has built its success on providing practical, creative and sustainable solutions for its clients. From redesigning closets and pantries, to creating functional storage in playrooms and offices, its team of professional organizers develops the best systems for any area of the client's home. The company recognizes organization and design are not independent of one another, and are committed to marrying both function and style in its projects.

"In Los Angeles, design is often a top priority for our clients," stated Ms. Arzewski. "We partner with many vendors to ensure the furniture pieces and systems blend into the current design aesthetics, while meeting all of their organizational needs."

For more information about IT'S ORGANIZED and its services please visit: www.its-organized.com

About IT'S ORGANIZED

IT'S ORGANIZED is a leading professional organizing firm serving Southern California, New Jersey and New York City.  The company's team of organizers works on living, storage, office spaces, creating tailored-solutions for each client's needs, from family dynamics to design aesthetics. The award winning company has completed hundreds of organizing projects, with a long list of satisfied clients, who regularly call on the company to return for new jobs and regular maintenance.  www.its-organized.com

About Houzz

Houzz® is the leading platform for home remodeling and design, providing people with everything they need to improve their homes from start to finish – online or from a mobile device. From decorating a small room to building a custom home and everything in between, Houzz® connects millions of homeowners, home design enthusiasts and home improvement professionals across the country and around the world. With the largest residential design database in the world and a vibrant community empowered by technology, Houzz® is the easiest way for people to find inspiration, get advice, buy products and hire the professionals they need to help turn their ideas into reality. Headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, Houzz® also has international offices in London, Berlin, Sydney, Moscow and Tokyo. Houzz® and the Houzz® logo are registered trademarks of Houzz Inc. worldwide.

Contact
Cheryl Arzewski
***@its-organized.com
End
Source:
Email:***@its-organized.com Email Verified
Tags:Home Organization, Professional Organizer, Closet Organizer
Industry:Home
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share