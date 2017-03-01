News By Tag
IT'S ORGANIZED Awarded Best of Houzz 2017
Professional Organizers Recognized for Outstanding Service by Leading Home Online Platform
This award comes at an exciting time for the firm as it launches its newest location in Southern California. The company has built its success on providing practical, creative and sustainable solutions for its clients. From redesigning closets and pantries, to creating functional storage in playrooms and offices, its team of professional organizers develops the best systems for any area of the client's home. The company recognizes organization and design are not independent of one another, and are committed to marrying both function and style in its projects.
"In Los Angeles, design is often a top priority for our clients," stated Ms. Arzewski. "We partner with many vendors to ensure the furniture pieces and systems blend into the current design aesthetics, while meeting all of their organizational needs."
For more information about IT'S ORGANIZED and its services please visit: www.its-organized.com
About IT'S ORGANIZED
IT'S ORGANIZED is a leading professional organizing firm serving Southern California, New Jersey and New York City. The company's team of organizers works on living, storage, office spaces, creating tailored-solutions for each client's needs, from family dynamics to design aesthetics. The award winning company has completed hundreds of organizing projects, with a long list of satisfied clients, who regularly call on the company to return for new jobs and regular maintenance. www.its-
About Houzz
Houzz® is the leading platform for home remodeling and design, providing people with everything they need to improve their homes from start to finish – online or from a mobile device. From decorating a small room to building a custom home and everything in between, Houzz® connects millions of homeowners, home design enthusiasts and home improvement professionals across the country and around the world. With the largest residential design database in the world and a vibrant community empowered by technology, Houzz® is the easiest way for people to find inspiration, get advice, buy products and hire the professionals they need to help turn their ideas into reality. Headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, Houzz® also has international offices in London, Berlin, Sydney, Moscow and Tokyo. Houzz® and the Houzz® logo are registered trademarks of Houzz Inc. worldwide.
