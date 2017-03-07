News By Tag
Southern Ocean Non Profit Forum "How to Get and Engage Volunteers" to be held on April 26
The Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce will hold it's spring Non Profit Forum at Stockton University Manahawkin on Wednesday, April 26 at 10am. The free event is to assist local non profits with their volunteer outreach and development.
Featured presenter Daniel Tome, Stockton University Service Learning Director, and Program Assistant and faculty member, Erin O'Hanlon-Keys will speak to Non Profit groups on "How to Get and Engage Volunteers" on April 26 beginning 10am at 712 E Bay Avenue Manahawkin. In addition to highlighting best practices and tips on generating volunteer support, engagement and leadership. The presentation will include opportunities to partner with students that are enrolled in Service Learning Courses through the university. Attendees of this event, who receive grants from Ocean County Culture & Heritage can use the forum towards learning credit for their applications.
The event is free with RSVP to Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce by calling 609 494 7211 or info@sochamber.com , and through their visitor center at 265 W Ninth Street Ship Bottom. Refreshments will be served. For more information go to www.visitLBiregion.com , follow on social as @southernoceanchamber or @LBIregion
