 
News By Tag
* Southern Ocean Chamber
* LBI Non Profit
* Lbi Region
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Ship Bottom
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
13121110987

Southern Ocean Non Profit Forum "How to Get and Engage Volunteers" to be held on April 26

The Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce will hold it's spring Non Profit Forum at Stockton University Manahawkin on Wednesday, April 26 at 10am. The free event is to assist local non profits with their volunteer outreach and development.
 
SHIP BOTTOM, N.J. - March 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce continues their tradition of providing Non Profit Solutions to local organizations that empower and advance their mission of assisting the community. The regional chamber is proud to have partnered with Stockton University to present the upcoming spring forum.

Featured presenter Daniel Tome, Stockton University Service Learning Director, and Program Assistant and faculty member, Erin O'Hanlon-Keys will speak to Non Profit groups on  "How to Get and Engage Volunteers" on April 26 beginning 10am at 712 E Bay Avenue Manahawkin. In addition to highlighting best practices and tips on generating volunteer support, engagement and leadership. The presentation will include opportunities to partner with students that are enrolled in Service Learning Courses through the university. Attendees of this event, who receive grants from Ocean County Culture & Heritage can use the forum towards learning credit for their applications.

The event is free with RSVP to Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce by calling 609 494 7211 or info@sochamber.com  , and through their visitor center at 265 W Ninth Street Ship Bottom.  Refreshments will be served. For more information go to www.visitLBiregion.com , follow on social as @southernoceanchamber or @LBIregion
End
Source:
Email:***@sochamber.com Email Verified
Tags:Southern Ocean Chamber, LBI Non Profit, Lbi Region
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Ship Bottom - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share