Insuppressible gospel indie artist Appointed picks up 2 Voices Of Gospel Music Awards nominations

Appointed is one of the hardest working indie artist in the gospel music industry. Her level of commitment to sharing the gospel message is what she calls her reasonable service. She is also a media personality for the At Home With Appointed show.
 
 
Gospel Recording Artist Appointed
Gospel Recording Artist Appointed
 
AUGUSTA, Ga. - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- On the move Christian recording artist Appointed has been nominated for recognition in the categories of Contemporary Artist of the Year and Female Artist of the Year in the Voices of Gospel Music Awards( VOGMA) founded by Elder Gary Johnson, CEO of Gospel Sounds Radio Network. The VOGMA, a two-day event, starts  September 08, 2017 in Mobile, Alabama at the Convention Center.

Appointed's focal point in her ministry including her work as Pastor of Nu Mercy Christian Fellowship Church is to share the love of Christ. "The Lord is so very good to all. His plan is salvation from sins for all that decide to follow Him. So thankful to have the platforms He has provided to share the good news that Christ saves,' proclaims Appointed.

Supporters can vote online at www.vogma.org/voting for Appointed for her work in various aspects of ministry which have over time led to her selection as a nominee for this prestigious music award,

If you would like to interview Appointed contact UpLook Management & Media Services at uplookm@gmail.com. To learn more about Appointed, go to www.appointed.mobi. Follow her on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Appointend. Appointed is booked by UpLook Management & Media Services at uplookm@gmail.com.

About Appointed
Appointed is also sometimes referred to as Pastor Wanda and is a Media Personality. Her singing style is inviting and covers a scale that includes from R&B to Jazz to Hip Hop to Pop. Her lyrics are catchy and praisy- penetratingly sincere & creative - with rich background vocals that have mass appeal to listeners. Appointed is also a mom, writer, student and a community outreach volunteer/coordinator. Visit Appointed at www,appointed.mobi.

About VOGMA
The Voices of Gospel Music Awards is an associated organization of Gospel Sounds Radio Network.  It is the "mission" of VOGMA to recognize, appreciate and honor great gospel talent across the world.  Another objective of the VOGMA is to provide a weekend of fun as well as excitement for Independent gospel music arrtists, pastors, community leaders, civil rights leaders, record labels, radio personalities and so many more. For more about VOGMA, go to www.vogma.org.

Contact
Uplook Artist Mangement and Media Service
BMSnowden
***@gmail.com
Source:BM Snowden
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
