Merraine Group® partners with Bowen & Briggs to grow Children's Hospital Division

-- Merraine Group Inc.®, a national executive search & recruitment firm, led by CEO and President - David Gantshar, has added strength, in-depth expertise and experience to their Children's Hospital Division with the recent acquisition of Bowen & Briggs.This partnership brings together a synergy of two firms that share a similar focus. As Dorothy Bowen, CEO of Bowen & Briggs stated today,As part of this partnership Lucia Turner Cox, having worked for Bowen & Briggs since 1996, will take on a new role managing the Children's Hospital Division of Merraine Group®. Dottie Bowen adds, "Cox brings decades of crucial experience in children's healthcare, and will be integral to future business development while growing and diversifying this division.David Gantshar is the President & CEO of Merraine Group Inc.®, a company with 16 years of experience in the healthcare industry. Under his leadership, Merraine Group® has had an impact upon more than 600 hospitals, medical centers, laboratories, and cancer centers with an industry-leading retention rate of 97.1%. Merraine Group® has placed healthcare leaders, physicians, nurse administrators and allied health professionals into leadership teams where each member has contributed to the continued growth and success of their respective hospital.Under Mr. Gantshar's leadership, Merraine Group – Children's Division will continue to focus on the placement of directors, VP's & the Executive Suite with a particular emphasis on the unique needs, requirements and understanding required for children's hospitals. www.Merraine.com