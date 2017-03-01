 
Merraine Group® partners with Bowen & Briggs to grow Children's Hospital Division

Combining a brain-trust of talent to meet the recruiting needs of all facets of the Healthcare industry.
 
 
David Gantshar, CEO - Merraine Group®
David Gantshar, CEO - Merraine Group®
 
PHILADELPHIA - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Merraine Group Inc.®, a national executive search & recruitment firm, led by CEO and President - David Gantshar, has added strength, in-depth expertise and experience to their Children's Hospital Division with the recent acquisition of Bowen & Briggs.

This partnership brings together a synergy of two firms that share a similar focus. As Dorothy Bowen, CEO of Bowen & Briggs stated today, "I can't imagine a better partner for Bowen & Briggs than Merraine Group. We share a commitment for placing the best industry talent through a relationship offering unsurpassed customer service and retention of placed candidates."

As part of this partnership Lucia Turner Cox, having worked for Bowen & Briggs since 1996, will take on a new role managing the Children's Hospital Division of Merraine Group®.  Dottie Bowen adds, "We are pleased to bring our experience with over 80 children's hospitals to join the outstanding team at Merraine Group. I have entrusted the legacy of B&B excellence to the very best healthcare search firm in the country."   Cox brings decades of crucial experience in children's healthcare, and will be integral to future business development while growing and diversifying this division.

David Gantshar is the President & CEO of Merraine Group Inc.®, a company with 16 years of experience in the healthcare industry. Under his leadership, Merraine Group® has had an impact upon more than 600 hospitals, medical centers, laboratories, and cancer centers with an industry-leading retention rate of 97.1%.  Merraine Group® has placed healthcare leaders, physicians, nurse administrators and allied health professionals into leadership teams where each member has contributed to the continued growth and success of their respective hospital.

Under Mr. Gantshar's leadership, Merraine Group – Children's Division will continue to focus on the placement of directors, VP's & the Executive Suite with a particular emphasis on the unique needs, requirements and understanding required for children's hospitals. www.Merraine.com

Julie Lambert, Merraine Group®
7728737918
***@moneytechsearch.com
