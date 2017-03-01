News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Haunted House Scream Park Plans Horror Take Over in Seattle / Tacoma Area
Scream Park Seattle will open a brand new horror theme park in Seattle / Tacoma area this Halloween season. Seattle Scream Park Haunted Houses will be open the entire month of October.
Scream Park Seattle promises to bring the very best haunted house attractions to it's newest location in Washington this October 2017. And it will operate most nights from through the first weekend of November from 7pm to late. A complete schedule of dates and times is available on the website.
"This year, we are going all out to give our newest location a kick start. We've invested almost a million dollars to make Scream Park Seattle's most breath-taking haunted house," Polanco boasts. "This October, we'll be hosting probably Washington's most outrageous light show. We've purchased and rented so much lighting equipment that it's ridiculous. But no matter; it will be the best."
Scream Park Seattle's haunted houses are only suitable for mature audiences. Please be warned to enter at your own discretion. For more information, please visit Scream Park Seattle at https://www.screamparkseattle.com .
Contact
Scream Park Seattle LLC
***@screamparkseattle.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse