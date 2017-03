Haunted House Scream Park Plans Horror Take Over in Seattle / Tacoma Area

Scream Park Seattle will open a brand new horror theme park in Seattle / Tacoma area this Halloween season. Seattle Scream Park Haunted Houses will be open the entire month of October.

playing the harp facebook thumbnail

Contact

Scream Park Seattle LLC

***@screamparkseattle.com Scream Park Seattle LLC

End

-- Preparations have already begun for Scream Park Seattle to launch it's 3rd located in the Seattle / Tacoma market for the haunted houses there. Scream Park Seattle, as ranked one of the top 13 haunted houses in the nation by the largest haunt reviewing website, HauntedAttractionMagazine.com, also operates two attractions in California (Fear Overload Scream Park & Ultimate Terror Scream Park). The reason for the fast expansion has been for the huge fan base for these detailed movie-like-set attractionn.The producer, Nathan Polanco, explains "We've unleashed a whole new set of jaw-dropping props and sets in Seattle. And even that's just a teaser for what's inside." One of the props Polanco refers to is Scream Park Seattle's elevated grim reaper wielding a ten foot scythe. With a twenty foot wing span that overhangs the enterance to the theme park.Scream Park Seattle promises to bring the very best haunted house attractions to it's newest location in Washington this October 2017. And it will operate most nights from through the first weekend of November from 7pm to late. A complete schedule of dates and times is available on the website."This year, we are going all out to give our newest location a kick start. We've invested almost a million dollars to make Scream Park Seattle's most breath-taking haunted house," Polanco boasts. "This October, we'll be hosting probably Washington's most outrageous light show. We've purchased and rented so much lighting equipment that it's ridiculous. But no matter; it will be the best."Scream Park Seattle's haunted houses are only suitable for mature audiences. Please be warned to enter at your own discretion. For more information, please visit Scream Park Seattle at https://www.screamparkseattle.com