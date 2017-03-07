News By Tag
We Stand With the People's History
House Bill 1834 in Arkansas is an attack on free speech and education in its attempt to squash Howard Zinn's book A People's History of the United States. The Hidden History Center stands behind Zinn's book and for alternative points of view.
An educated republic requires exposure to as many points of views as possible. Indeed, a large part of the problem we face today are a result of an inability to understand the views of human beings of another race, another tribe, or another belief system. It is not necessary to view everything in "liberal" or "conservative"
The Hidden History Center is 501(c)(3) non-profit that survives on donations. Please see our website to look at our resources or if you wish to help. Visit us at http://hiddenhistorycenter.org/
Contact
Marilyn Tenenoff, Executive Director
***@hiddenhistorycenter.org
Page Updated Last on: Mar 07, 2017