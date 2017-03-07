 
We Stand With the People's History

House Bill 1834 in Arkansas is an attack on free speech and education in its attempt to squash Howard Zinn's book A People's History of the United States. The Hidden History Center stands behind Zinn's book and for alternative points of view.
 
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- House Bill 1834, brought forward by Representative Kim Hendren, aims to ban the teaching of historian Howard Zinn's work in Arkansas public schools. Zinn's book A People's History of the United States, while not without flaws, is an excellent introduction to alternative history and provides a needed relief from the often stilted and establishment-oriented teaching in public schools. If one cannot teach schoolchildren an honest account of American history, which includes a description of the Native genocide that makes their lives possible, then schools are in the business of lying. We must not let this happen.

An educated republic requires exposure to as many points of views as possible. Indeed, a large part of the problem we face today are a result of an inability to understand the views of human beings of another race, another tribe, or another belief system. It is not necessary to view everything in "liberal" or "conservative" terms. The Hidden History Center remains committed to preserving alternative and minority points of view in all aspects of education. Lets us look on the facts flat on and proceed from there.

The Hidden History Center is 501(c)(3) non-profit that survives on donations. Please see our website to look at our resources or if you wish to help. Visit us at http://hiddenhistorycenter.org/

Marilyn Tenenoff, Executive Director
