Audiences will Laugh and Cry with The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Kevin Fenderson plays Mitch Mahoney, the Official Comfort Counselor. An ex-convict, Mitch is performing his community service with the Bee, and hands out juice boxes to losing students.
When asked about the best part of the rehearsal process, Fenderson is ecstatic. "Oh mylanta, this cast," he exclaimed. "They're all so talented, sweet, caring, and HILARIOUS. They've been such a joy to work with." Audiences will love the show, he said, "because it's got a little bit of everything: Drama, comedy, sword fights. Okay, maybe not sword fights. But, it really is a great story with a lot of heart, fun music, and a pretty incredible cast."
Ricco Machado plays Chip Tolentino, a Boy Scout and champion of the Twenty-Fourth Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, who returns to defend his title. Relatively social and athletic, as he plays little league, Chip expects things to come easily but he finds puberty hitting at an inopportune moment.
"Seeing the cast reflect the characters they play," Machado said, "has been the best part of putting the show together. "There is so much of every actor in each of these characters and vice versa and seeing them blend during our rehearsals is so much fun." He continued, "Whether you are familiar with this show or not, you will be getting an entirely new experience. This is a huge credit to Shelby (Maticic, the director) who has allowed us as artists to play and sculpt the show ourselves with her guidance."
Machado feels up against the challenge of "finding the character of through my own memories as a former 12-year-old. Getting back into that mindset has been incredibly fun and challenging."
Fenderson said keeping his personal emotions at bay is the biggest hurdle. "I have to fight SO hard not to laugh during some of these scenes, he said, "and in others, I have to remind myself I'm not allowed to cry."
Audiences will be allowed to cry and will definitely laugh beginning this weekend at Brelby.
Brelby partners with local downtown Glendale businesses to offer more options for audience members. By showing their digital ticket, audiences can receive 10% off of their bill at the Hop Stop Diner, 10% off of any entrée at Haus Murphy's Restaurant, and 10% off of a customer's bill at the Olde Towne Glendale (OTG) Beer & Wine Bar or the Gaslight Inn.
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee plays March 10-11, 17-18, 24-25, 31, April 1 at 7:30PM and March 12, 19, 26 at 2PM. Tickets are available by visiting the official web sit e at brelby.com/tickets. General admission is $25 per performance. Admission to The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is included in the benefits of Brelby's ShowGO subscription:
