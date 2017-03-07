 
Industry News





New Rochelle company at North American Toy Fair

 
 
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- TP Toys and Accessories was among the thousands of businesses previewing products at the 2017 North American International Toy Fair held at New York City's Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. The Toy Fair is the biggest annual event for the $26 billion/year domestic toy industry, and attracts more than 30,000 registrants from over 100 nations.

TP Toys and Accessories is a New Rochelle toy store that provides educational toys that allow children to learn and explore through play.  Kemesha Salmon of TP Toys and Accessories was among participants previewing some of the multitudes of toys and games on display. One of those was QuickChess (www.QuickChess.info), where the local firm met with game inventor and retired New York City Firefighter Joe Miccio.  His game is a popular selling board game that teaches chess skills in as little as 10-minutes by breaking down each piece into its own mini-game. Now in its 25th year, QuickChess has taught more than 1 million children and adults to play chess. A Parents' Choice Classic award winner, QuickChess is licensed and distributed by Florida-based Getta1Games.

"People come to the toy fair because they want to see what's new but also what is timeless and successful over years and years," said Mr. Miccio. "In today's world, dominated by the latest digital craze, an educational game like QuickChess stands out, connecting with a new generation and helping kids sharpen and develop their strategic and critical thinking skills."

"Toys that teach or reinforce Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math are incredibly well-received by consumers," according to the Toy Industry Association. "Role-play toys, board games, and puzzles are just a few examples of traditional playthings that derive creativity and open-ended play in kids, and support the healthy development of lifelong cognitive, physical, social and emotional skills."

In the United States, 3 billion toy units are sold each year.

Video of the Toy Fair can be found here:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dKzm3WM59eQ



Caption: Kemesha Salmon of TP Toys and accessories was at The North American International Toy Fair in New York City. Ms. Salmon met with QuickChess inventor Joe Miccio.

Source:QuickChess
Email:***@butlerassociates.com Email Verified
Tags:QuickChess, Chess, Boardgames
Industry:Games
Location:New Rochelle - New York - United States
