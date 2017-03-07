News By Tag
New Rochelle company at North American Toy Fair
TP Toys and Accessories is a New Rochelle toy store that provides educational toys that allow children to learn and explore through play. Kemesha Salmon of TP Toys and Accessories was among participants previewing some of the multitudes of toys and games on display. One of those was QuickChess (www.QuickChess.info)
"People come to the toy fair because they want to see what's new but also what is timeless and successful over years and years," said Mr. Miccio. "In today's world, dominated by the latest digital craze, an educational game like QuickChess stands out, connecting with a new generation and helping kids sharpen and develop their strategic and critical thinking skills."
"Toys that teach or reinforce Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math are incredibly well-received by consumers," according to the Toy Industry Association. "Role-play toys, board games, and puzzles are just a few examples of traditional playthings that derive creativity and open-ended play in kids, and support the healthy development of lifelong cognitive, physical, social and emotional skills."
In the United States, 3 billion toy units are sold each year.
Video of the Toy Fair can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/
Caption: Kemesha Salmon of TP Toys and accessories was at The North American International Toy Fair in New York City. Ms. Salmon met with QuickChess inventor Joe Miccio.
