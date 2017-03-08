 
Industry News





Seasonal Strategies Shared at Southern Ocean Chamber April 12 Meeting

Calling restaurants, retailers, services and attractions! Join local business owners and managers, Ocean County College Business Engagement and New Jersey Amusement Association in Q & A discussion on how to prepare for your most successful season
 
 
SHIP BOTTOM, N.J. - March 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Staffing, hiring, marketing, inventory and customer service are all keys to success when operating within a peak season time frame. Whether you are an established business or new to LBI Region business climate this session will add much needed sources and tips to your seasonal formula. Southern Ocean Chamber has dedicated their April Innovate and Caffeinate membership meeting to best practices along with a Q & A session that provides the forum for important topics. Registration begins at 815am at the Holiday Inn Manahawkin, $20 includes breakfast buffet, networking and program.

The morning will be facilitated by Kimberle Rolle Samarelli, New Jersey Amusement Association Executive Director and Ocean County College Adjunct Professor. It will begin with a panel created of business owners to share with fellow members strategies that help grow and strengthen their summer season. Mark Cohen of The Chicken or the Egg Restaurant in Beach Haven, Carolyn Kasunich General Manager of Bay Village Country Kettle Fudge & Chowda,Todd Elsassar of Panzone's and  Melanie Magaziner of Mud City and Old Causeway have been invited to be panelists. The Q & A session will be followed up with best practices from a seasonal perspective from Ms Samarelli.  The Southern Ocean Chamber will also make information available for upcoming May 4 & 5 Restaurant Food Handler Course co-sponsored by LBI Health Department and Ocean County College Business Engagement will be offering free onsite customer service training to retail and restaurants throughout the spring. Partner member Panzone's Pizza & Pasta wiill be presenting welcoming remarks.

To RSVP please contact 609 494 7211, email info@sochamber.com or stop into 265 W Ninth Street Ship Bottom between 10-4 Monday through Friday. Stay up to date by visiting online at www.visitLBIregion.com and  on social as @southernoceanchamber / @lbiregion
Source:Southern Ocean County Chamber
