Veteran INDOT Engineer Mark Miller, PE Joins GAI Consultants

National Engineering Firm Welcomes Long-time INDOT Employee as Senior Manager—Construction Services

-- GAI Consultants (GAI) announces the addition of Mark Miller, PE to the company's growing Midwest Infrastructure group. Mr. Miller will serve as Senior Manager—Construction Services, expanding GAI's Construction Management Services to clients in Indiana. Tapping his experience supervising multimillion-dollar roadway and bridge construction projects, Mark is ideally suited to serve the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT), counties, and municipalities throughout Indiana.• A 30-year veteran of INDOT, Mark's previous roles include serving as the Department's Chief Engineer and Director of Construction Management Division and Chief for the Materials and Tests Division.• Mark holds a master's degree in business administration from Ball State University and a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Purdue University.• He is a registered professional engineer in Indiana and has served as a Board Member for the Muncie Sanitary District.• Mark will serve GAI's clients from the firm's Indianapolis and Fort Wayne offices."I'm excited to have someone of Mark's stature join GAI. Mark will draw from his 30-year career at INDOT working in the highest levels of the Materials and Tests Division and the Construction Management Division to transform GAI's Indiana Construction Inspection team to an industry leading group."Transforming ideas into reality® since 1958, GAI is an employee-owned planning, engineering, and environmental consulting firm providing local expertise to worldwide clients in the energy, transportation, development, government, and industrial markets. Visit us at http://gaiconsultants.com Connect with GAI through Social Media on Twitter (GAIConsultants), Facebook (gaiconsultants), LinkedIn (gai-consultants-inc-), and YouTube (gaiconsultants)