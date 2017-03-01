News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Veteran INDOT Engineer Mark Miller, PE Joins GAI Consultants
National Engineering Firm Welcomes Long-time INDOT Employee as Senior Manager—Construction Services
Highlights/Key Facts
• A 30-year veteran of INDOT, Mark's previous roles include serving as the Department's Chief Engineer and Director of Construction Management Division and Chief for the Materials and Tests Division.
• Mark holds a master's degree in business administration from Ball State University and a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Purdue University.
• He is a registered professional engineer in Indiana and has served as a Board Member for the Muncie Sanitary District.
• Mark will serve GAI's clients from the firm's Indianapolis and Fort Wayne offices.
Quote
Scott Hornsby, PE, Senior Director, GAI Consultants:
"I'm excited to have someone of Mark's stature join GAI. Mark will draw from his 30-year career at INDOT working in the highest levels of the Materials and Tests Division and the Construction Management Division to transform GAI's Indiana Construction Inspection team to an industry leading group."
About GAI Consultants:
Connect with GAI through Social Media on Twitter (GAIConsultants)
Contact
Brittney LeTourneau
***@gaiconsultants.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse