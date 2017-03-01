 
News By Tag
* Construction Management
* Roadway
* Bridge
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Engineering
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Indianapolis
  Indiana
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321

Veteran INDOT Engineer Mark Miller, PE Joins GAI Consultants

National Engineering Firm Welcomes Long-time INDOT Employee as Senior Manager—Construction Services
 
 
Mark Miller, PE
Mark Miller, PE
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Construction Management
* Roadway
* Bridge

Industry:
* Engineering

Location:
* Indianapolis - Indiana - US

INDIANAPOLIS - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- GAI Consultants (GAI) announces the addition of Mark Miller, PE to the company's growing Midwest Infrastructure group. Mr. Miller will serve as Senior Manager—Construction Services, expanding GAI's Construction Management Services to clients in Indiana. Tapping his experience supervising multimillion-dollar roadway and bridge construction projects, Mark is ideally suited to serve the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT), counties, and municipalities throughout Indiana.

Highlights/Key Facts
• A 30-year veteran of INDOT, Mark's previous roles include serving as the Department's Chief Engineer and Director of Construction Management Division and Chief for the Materials and Tests Division.

• Mark holds a master's degree in business administration from Ball State University and a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Purdue University.

• He is a registered professional engineer in Indiana and has served as a Board Member for the Muncie Sanitary District.

• Mark will serve GAI's clients from the firm's Indianapolis and Fort Wayne offices.


Quote
Scott Hornsby, PE, Senior Director, GAI Consultants:
"I'm excited to have someone of Mark's stature join GAI. Mark will draw from his 30-year career at INDOT working in the highest levels of the Materials and Tests Division and the Construction Management Division to transform GAI's Indiana Construction Inspection team to an industry leading group."

About GAI Consultants: Transforming ideas into reality® since 1958, GAI is an employee-owned planning, engineering, and environmental consulting firm providing local expertise to worldwide clients in the energy, transportation, development, government, and industrial markets. Visit us at http://gaiconsultants.com.

Connect with GAI through Social Media on Twitter (GAIConsultants), Facebook (gaiconsultants), LinkedIn (gai-consultants-inc-), and YouTube (gaiconsultants).

Contact
Brittney LeTourneau
***@gaiconsultants.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gaiconsultants.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
GAI Consultants, Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share