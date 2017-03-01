 
Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321


Hollywood Talent Agent Jennifer Boyce Appears at Images Agency In St Louis Saturday March 11th

 
 
ST. LOUIS - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Kazarian/Measures/Ruskin & Associates is one of the country's leading bi coastal talent agencies. Consistently ranked in the top 15 of all talent agencies by the Los Angeles Business Journal, KMR has a rich history of nearly 60 years in the entertainment business. Jennifer has 25 years of experience in the "biz", is thrilled to become a part of the KMR team. After running the commercial department at The Savage Agency for 23 years, her new adventure will be building new talent at KMR. Having booked hundreds of talent in thousands of Commercials, Jennifer is living the dream she had as a young woman of being an accomplished Talent Agent. This dream first realized when she saw her best friends' mother as an Agent at William Morris. Seeing the exciting industry of lunching with celebrities and attending fabulous premieres to support them, Jennifer knew at once this was the career for her! (Even though she's found there's more to it than that, she's loves it just the same!)

You can see some of KMR's talent in:

Meredith Eaton has joined the cast of CBS' MacGyver remake as Matty Webber, the new director of operations at the Phoenix Foundation. Her first episode airs Friday January 13th. Meredith's recent credits include a series regular role on Family Law, a heavily recurring role on Boston Legal and recurring roles on Battle Creek and NCIS.

Jasmin Savoy Brown has been cast in TNT's Will as Emilia Bassano, the "Dark Lady" of Shakespeare's sonnets. Filming in Wales, the series is a modern take on the 16th century life and times of the bard and his contemporaries. Jasmin also stars as Evie Murphy in HBO's The Leftovers and recurs as Nina on Freeform's Stitchers.  Congratulations to KMR clients and A&E's "Born This Way" stars MEGAN BOMGAARS, STEVEN CLARK, SEAN MCELWEE, RACHEL OSTERBACH & CHRISTINA SANZ on their Emmy win.

More KMR clients include Lisa Howard, who will be featured in the Park with George at New York City Center's Encores series! It's a very fancy cast – she will be featured alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, Annaleigh Ashford, and Zachary Levi, as well as Tony winners Gabriel Ebert and Ruthie Ann Miles.  RYANN REDMOND will be starring in the Off-Broadway production of The Marvelous Wonderettes.  GABRIELLE RUIZ and her hit show Crazy Ex-Girlfriend!  JAVIER MUÑOZ is officially stepping into the role of Alexander Hamilton in HAMILTON.  BRANSCOMBE RICHMOND with J.J. Abrams at the Premiere party for ROADIES!

Images Agency Models & Actors is the top premier agency for St Louis are children, teens, adults and babies.  We help our clients in the St Louis area gain access to Hollywood agents while gaining knowledge on how to be a model or actor.

Images Agency is located at 711 Old Frontenac Square in St Louis, just north of highway 64/40 at the Lindbergh exit.  For more information, contact Images Agency at 314-372-0500, or at http://www.imagesagency.com
