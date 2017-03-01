News By Tag
Hollywood Talent Agent Jennifer Boyce Appears at Images Agency In St Louis Saturday March 11th
You can see some of KMR's talent in:
Meredith Eaton has joined the cast of CBS' MacGyver remake as Matty Webber, the new director of operations at the Phoenix Foundation. Her first episode airs Friday January 13th. Meredith's recent credits include a series regular role on Family Law, a heavily recurring role on Boston Legal and recurring roles on Battle Creek and NCIS.
Jasmin Savoy Brown has been cast in TNT's Will as Emilia Bassano, the "Dark Lady" of Shakespeare's sonnets. Filming in Wales, the series is a modern take on the 16th century life and times of the bard and his contemporaries. Jasmin also stars as Evie Murphy in HBO's The Leftovers and recurs as Nina on Freeform's Stitchers. Congratulations to KMR clients and A&E's "Born This Way" stars MEGAN BOMGAARS, STEVEN CLARK, SEAN MCELWEE, RACHEL OSTERBACH & CHRISTINA SANZ on their Emmy win.
More KMR clients include Lisa Howard, who will be featured in the Park with George at New York City Center's Encores series! It's a very fancy cast – she will be featured alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, Annaleigh Ashford, and Zachary Levi, as well as Tony winners Gabriel Ebert and Ruthie Ann Miles. RYANN REDMOND will be starring in the Off-Broadway production of The Marvelous Wonderettes. GABRIELLE RUIZ and her hit show Crazy Ex-Girlfriend!
Images Agency Models & Actors is the top premier agency for St Louis are children, teens, adults and babies. We help our clients in the St Louis area gain access to Hollywood agents while gaining knowledge on how to be a model or actor.
Images Agency is located at 711 Old Frontenac Square in St Louis, just north of highway 64/40 at the Lindbergh exit. For more information, contact Images Agency at 314-372-0500, or at http://www.imagesagency.com
