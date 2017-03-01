News By Tag
FINRA Claim Filed Against LPL Financial, LLC over Investment Losses
The White Law Group announces the filing of a FINRA arbitration claim against LPL Financial, LLC involving high risk private placement investments.
The claim seeks damages between $50,000 and $100,000.
"We believe there are many more investors who have suffered losses in private placement investments who just don't realize they have recourse, or may be unaware of any wrongdoing,"
"Brokerage firms are required to supervise their advisors to ensure that they are complying with FINRA rules. If it can be determined that the financial advisor violated FINRA rules and the employers failed to adequately supervise him, these firms can be held responsible for any resulting losses in a FINRA arbitration claim."
Before recommending an investment, a broker-dealer has a fiduciary duty to adequately disclose the risks involved in the investment and to perform the necessary due diligence to determine whether the investment is suitable for the investor. It is alleged that LPL Financial, LLC failed to perform the necessary due diligence on these investments prior to recommending them to these particular investors.
Finally, it is alleged that Angelo Talebi was the financial advisor of record at the time of the investment recommendations. According to FINRA Broker Check, Talebi has 28 (twenty-eight)
FINRA Dispute Resolution is an arbitration venue for investors with claims against their brokerage firm or financial professional. It provides investors with an opportunity to attempt to recoup their investment losses and is an alternative to filing such claims in court.
For more information on the claim filed by The White Law Group, please contact the firm at 1-888-637-5510.
The White Law Group is a national securities fraud, securities arbitration, and investor protection law firm with offices in Chicago, Illinois and Vero Beach, Florida. Please visit https://www.whitesecuritieslaw.com for more information.
