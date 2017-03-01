News By Tag
Sacred Heart School Names Early Education Center in Honor of Carolyn Ann Hoff Lynch
Carolyn Lynch, while serving as President at the Lynch Foundation, made several contributions to the Sacred Heart School including outfitting classrooms with supplies, providing teacher training and curriculum suggestions, and giving teachers the opportunity to receive their masters degree at Wheelock College. There are currently 70 children from 14 cities and towns between the ages of 2.9 and 5 that attend the early education center.
"Carolyn was the personification of selflessness, always giving her time, talent and treasure to several educational institutions and Catholic schools over the last three decades. She was passionate about the impact and importance of having a great education, which was instilled upon her at an early age by her father who was a principal," said Monica Haldiman, Principal at Sacred Heart School. "We are honored and thankful for Peter Lynch giving us his consent to name our early education center in her honor to continue her legacy, and give our staff ongoing opportunities to tell students year after year the story and legend of Carolyn Lynch."
Her involvement also helped propel the school's STREAM program, the first of its kind in an elementary school setting emphasizing science, technology, religion, engineering, arts and math. The dedication and sign unveiling for the Carolyn Lynch Early Education Center at Sacred Heart School will take place in May2017.
Carolyn Lynch had an illustrious career in the philanthropic sector, particularly with education-related organizations and institutions. She lived by the motto "Discover where your passion lies. Act on it. And you will do great things," and acted on that passion in 1988 when Carolyn co-created the Lynch Foundation with her husband Peter, and proudly led as president and chief executive officer for 27 years. Carolyn worked with hundreds of groups both in a funding and an advisory role, and had a deep commitment to nurturing start-up organizations with open-ended potential including Teach for America, City Year, MATCH School of Education and the Lynch Leadership Academy.
Carolyn graced the cover of Boston magazine in 2011 as one of 'Boston's 50 Most Powerful Women,' and among the multiple awards she has received, Carolyn proudly accepted the "Power of 10 Honoree" award from the nationally acclaimed Posse Foundation for improving and expanding access to education in 2012. Carolyn also served as the Dame of the Oder of Malta and also received the Papal Honor of St. Gregory Order, one of the highest honors awarded by the Roman Catholic Church.
About Sacred Heart School:
Sacred Heard School (SHS), originally known as St. Francis Xavier School, opened in 1917 with eight classrooms on Cummins Highway across from Sacred Heart Church. Celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2017, Sacred Heart School now consists of a pre-school serving ages 2.9 to 5, and continues to the elementary level through eighth grade. SHS continues to service a large multicultural population, many of whom are first generation Americans. Sacred Heart School is a welcoming Catholic community built on Gospel teachings and committed to scholars who seek a challenging academic environment and aspire to be faith-filled leaders for today and the future. We DREAM Big. For more information, please visit www.sacredheart-
