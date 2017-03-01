News By Tag
Monterey Symphony Presents May Concerts and Events
A revered guest conductor, a celebrated soprano, and an award-winning pianist will be the featured performers in three remaining concerts on the schedule for the Monterey Symphony's 2016-17 season, entitled "Shakespeare in Music," and under the direction of Symphony Music Director and Conductor Max Bragado-Darman.
The final program of the season, scheduled May 19-21, will open with Otto Nicolai's The Merry Wives of Windsor, followed by Antonin Dvorak's Piano Concerto in G Minor, Op. 33, featuring guest pianist Michael Noble, and conclude with Cesar Franck's Symphony in D Minor.
Noble won the Grand Prize at the Carmel Music Society Piano Competition in 2013.
He gave his first recital when he was six and has gone on to perform concerts across Europe, Asia, and North America. In addition to winning the Carmel Music Society competition, he is also the first-prize winner in the Crescendo Music Awards (Tulsa, OK) in 2009, and a two-time laureate of the Chopin International Competition of the 1,000 Islands. He made his debut with the Tulsa Symphony in 2011.
He is a graduate of Idyllwild (Calif.) Arts Academy where he was awarded the Outstanding Musician Award of 2005-2006. In 2008, he attended the Paris Conservatoire to work with Nicholas Angelich.
Concert times, locations
The six concerts, which run through May, will be performed at 7:30 p.m. at Sherwood Hall in Salinas on Fridays, and at Carmel's Sunset Center on Saturdays (8 p.m.) and Sundays (3 p.m.). A pre-concert lecture will be offered an hour before each event.
Tickets
Tickets may be purchased by phone at 831-646-8511, online at www.montereysymphony.org, or beginning 90 minutes before show time at the box offices at Sherwood Hall or Sunset Center.
General admission tickets for Friday concerts at Sherwood Hall (940 N. Main Street, next to the Salinas Sports Complex) are priced at $20.
Tickets at the Sunset Center (San Carlos at Ninth Avenue, Carmel) on both Saturday and Sunday are priced at $79, $59, $39 and $29, plus a $3 facility-use fee.
Max Bradago-Darman,
Music Director and Conductor of Monterey Symphony
Max Bragado-Darman has been Music Director and Conductor of the Monterey Symphony since July 2004.
Additional information
Call 831-646-8511, or visit the website online at www.montereysymphony.org
Monterey Symphony Announces Symphony of Flavors March – May Events
Symphony of Flavors is a pre-show party for the Monterey Symphony pairing local musicians with featured local wine, beer, and tasty bites. Join the Monterey Symphony at Sunset Center's beautiful upper terrace at 6:30pm before every Saturday performance!
The Details:
· A pre-show party pairing local musicians with featured local wine, beer, and tasty bites.
· Local area DJ Syence will be spinning tunes on the Upper Terrace
· Symphony of Flavors Tickets to this event are $20 and include the Saturday evening performance at the Sunset Center in Tier 3 or 4 seating. Call 831-646-8511 for more details.
· To purchase tickets, go to https://tickets.montereysymphony.org/
Upcoming Events:
2017 Symphony of Flavors Schedule
· Saturday, May 20th, 2017 at 6:30pm. Sunset Center's Upper Terrace
Exciting News! Symphony of Flavors introduces a new wine partner for March, April and May.
Twisted Roots Story:
Centered in the heart of the Lodi Appellation, Twisted Roots Vineyard is the work of three generations of family members dedicated to the practice of growing great wine grapes by following sustainable growing practices. While our vineyard was established in 1918, it wasn't until recently that we began producing our own wines.
The Twisted Roots Vineyard label started with a Petite Sirah in 2005 by Ross, after experimenting in the basement of the original farmhouse. In 2009, we began commercial production and expanded our offerings to include other varietals grown on the estate. Winemaking was moved subsequently from the old farmhouse to our partners at Estate Crush. Petite Sirah continues to be our flagship wine; we also offer Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Old Vine Zinfandel.
12 Del Fino Place
Carmel Valley, Ca 93924
info@twistedrootsvineyard.com
Tel: 831-594-8282
