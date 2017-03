Monterey Symphony Presents April Concerts and Events

End

-- Guest conductor, soprano and pianist to be featured in final three programs of Monterey Symphony seasonA revered guest conductor, a celebrated soprano, and an award-winning pianist will be the featured performers in three remaining concerts on the schedule for the Monterey Symphony's 2016-17 season, entitled "Shakespeare in Music," and under the direction of Symphony Music Director and Conductor Max Bragado-Darman.Soprano Cyndia Sieden will be the guest performer at the program scheduled April 21-23, which will feature Giuseppe Verdi's Othelo, Arias of Desdemona (Act IV -- "Willow Song" and "Ave Maria"), along with Gustav Mahler's Symphony No. 4 in G Major. Sieden, who studied with Elisabeth Schwarzkopf in master classes in Carmel Valley, CA in the early 1980's.She has moved among the Baroque, classical, romantic and modern/contemporary repertoire at most of the world's great opera houses, including Munich's Bavarian State Opera, Paris's Opéra Bastille, Barcelona's Gran Teatre del Liceu, Brussels's La Monnaie, and London's Royal Opera House and English National Opera, as well as in Beijing and Australia. Her Metropolitan Opera, New York, debut was in the title role of Alban Berg's Lulu, and she returned there in 2008 for the Queen of the Night in Die Zauberflöte. With a great sympathy for the works of Richard Strauss, she often performs Zerbinetta in Ariadne auf Naxos (Munich, Japan, Vienna), Sophie in Der Rosenkavalier (Paris Châtelet) and Aminta in Die schweigsame Frau (Palermo).Concert times, locationsThe six concerts, which run through May, will be performed at 7:30 p.m. at Sherwood Hall in Salinas on Fridays, and at Carmel's Sunset Center on Saturdays (8 p.m.) and Sundays (3 p.m.). A pre-concert lecture will be offered an hour before each event.TicketsTickets may be purchased by phone at 831-646-8511, online at www.montereysymphony.org, or beginning 90 minutes before show time at the box offices at Sherwood Hall or Sunset Center.General admission tickets for Friday concerts at Sherwood Hall (940 N. Main Street, next to the Salinas Sports Complex) are priced at $20.Tickets at the Sunset Center (San Carlos at Ninth Avenue, Carmel) on both Saturday and Sunday are priced at $79, $59, $39 and $29, plus a $3 facility-use fee.Max Bradago-Darman,Music Director and Conductor of Monterey SymphonyMax Bragado-Darman has been Music Director and Conductor of the Monterey Symphony since July 2004.Additional informationCall 831-646-8511, or visit the website online at www.montereysymphony.orgMonterey Symphony Announces Symphony of Flavors March – May EventsSymphony of Flavors is a pre-show party for the Monterey Symphony pairing local musicians with featured local wine, beer, and tasty bites. Join the Monterey Symphony at Sunset Center's beautiful upper terrace at 6:30pm before every Saturday performance!The Details:· A pre-show party pairing local musicians with featured local wine, beer, and tasty bites.· Local area DJ Syence will be spinning tunes on the Upper Terrace· Symphony of Flavors Tickets to this event are $20 and include the Saturday evening performance at the Sunset Center in Tier 3 or 4 seating. Call 831-646-8511 for more details.· To purchase tickets, go to https://tickets.montereysymphony.org/ Upcoming Events:2017 Symphony of Flavors Schedule· Saturday, April 22nd, 2017 at 6:30pm. Sunset Center's Upper TerraceExciting News! Symphony of Flavors introduces a new wine partner for March, April and May.Twisted Roots Story:Centered in the heart of the Lodi Appellation, Twisted Roots Vineyard is the work of three generations of family members dedicated to the practice of growing great wine grapes by following sustainable growing practices. While our vineyard was established in 1918, it wasn't until recently that we began producing our own wines.The Twisted Roots Vineyard label started with a Petite Sirah in 2005 by Ross, after experimenting in the basement of the original farmhouse. In 2009, we began commercial production and expanded our offerings to include other varietals grown on the estate. Winemaking was moved subsequently from the old farmhouse to our partners at Estate Crush. Petite Sirah continues to be our flagship wine; we also offer Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Old Vine Zinfandel.12 Del Fino PlaceCarmel Valley, Ca 93924info@twistedrootsvineyard.comTel: 831-594-8282