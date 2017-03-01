Trucker Huss Attorneys Callan Carter and Jahiz Agard to Present COBRA Compliance for BLR

 
Industry News





SAN FRANCISCO - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Trucker Huss, APC is pleased to announce attorneys, Jahiz Agard and Callan Carter, will present "COBRA Compliance and Common Tripwires: Master the Fundamentals of Health Coverage Continuation Administration," on a live webinar for Business and Legal Resources (BLR) on Wednesday, March 8, 2017.  During the discussion, Carter and Agard will guide the audience of business professionals through the administrative details that will meet their unique business needs.

Agard assists his clients in drafting plan documents, amendments, SPDs, and memoranda of understanding; preparing IRS submissions; reviewing qualified domestic relations orders (QDROs); resolving ERISA and Internal Revenue Code compliance issues; reviewing appeals to denied claims; and reviewing service provider agreements.

Carter regularly advises clients on plan design, prepares required documents, and assists in compliance with applicable laws, including ERISA, HIPAA, IRC, USERRA, COBRA and the ACA (as well as state and local requirements). She also negotiates services contracts on behalf of her clients with insurance companies and other health and welfare plan vendors.

Click here for more information about the webinar: http://store.blr.com/cobra-compliance-030817

About Trucker Huss

Trucker Huss is the largest employee benefits specialty law firm headquartered on the West Coast. Our in-depth knowledge and breadth of experience on all issues confronting benefit plans, plan sponsors, and plan fiduciaries translate into real-world, practical solutions for our clients—backed by the resources to handle the most complex or the most straightforward assignments. For more information, visit http://www.truckerhuss.com/.

Source:Trucker Huss, APC
