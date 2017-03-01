News By Tag
Trucker Huss Attorneys Callan Carter and Jahiz Agard to Present COBRA Compliance for BLR
Agard assists his clients in drafting plan documents, amendments, SPDs, and memoranda of understanding;
Carter regularly advises clients on plan design, prepares required documents, and assists in compliance with applicable laws, including ERISA, HIPAA, IRC, USERRA, COBRA and the ACA (as well as state and local requirements)
Click here for more information about the webinar: http://store.blr.com/
About Trucker Huss
Trucker Huss is the largest employee benefits specialty law firm headquartered on the West Coast. Our in-depth knowledge and breadth of experience on all issues confronting benefit plans, plan sponsors, and plan fiduciaries translate into real-world, practical solutions for our clients—backed by the resources to handle the most complex or the most straightforward assignments. For more information, visit http://www.truckerhuss.com/
Contact
Sara Van Dusen
***@sarasource.com
