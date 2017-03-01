News By Tag
Gold Coast International Film Fest Partners with Reelabilities Film Fest to screen "Carte Blanche"
Feel-Good Film Inspired by An Incredible True Story Followed by Q&A With Award-Winning Director Jacek Lusiński
Carte Blanche is the story of Kacper, a beloved history teacher, who begins to lose his sight. The medical diagnosis leaves little hope; due to a genetic disorder, chances are high that he's facing permanent blindness. Initially heartbroken, he attempts to hide his health problems from his bosses. His only desire is to keep his dream job and to help his students prepare to the final exams. The only person knowing about Kacper's problem is his best friend Wiktor. Fighting his dreary fate, Kacper becomes very close with his co-worker Ewa, and at the same time he tries to help a rebel student Klara, who hides a secret of her own.
Directed by Jacek Lusinski |Poland | Narrative | 97 min | Polish w/ English Subtitles
Q&A with Director Jacek Lusiński
following the screening!
What makes this story so universal and appealing is that it's not merely about this particular man's struggle with a disease. It's about every man whose world begins to fall apart and who is faced with a choice to make: to fight or to give in and remain defeated. How much strength does one need to come from their knees and keep on going? Are we capable of writing our life over again, from scratch?
On Wednesday, March 8th join theGold Coast International Film Festival and the ReelAbilities Film Festival in this special screening of "Carte Blanche"at Bow Tie Squire Cinemas- 115 Middle Neck Road, Great Neck!
For More Info and to Purchase Tickets, VISIT: www.GoldCoastFilmFestival.org/
For Press Inquiries, CONTACT: Rick@RickEberle.com (http://uid13737.fan-
More About the ReelAbilities Film Festival:
ReelAbilities Film Festival seeks to promote awareness of the stories and artistic expressions of people with different abilities by celebrating the diversity of the shared human experience through engaging films and events. The festival also seeks to raise the level of inclusion and authentic portrayals of people with disabilities in cinema, who are the most underrepresented minority in American media. Following these showings, the NY festival selections travel to satellite festivals in over 15 cities annually in the US and Canada.
ReelAbilities is the largest festival in the country dedicated to presenting films made by and about people with different disabilities whether physical, developmental, or psychological. Through film, ReelAbilities seeks to unite the community in sharing and exploring stories of people living and thriving with disabilities. "There is no other festival in the country that is more wide-reaching or accessible than ReelAbilities,"
ReelAbilities Film Festival also promotes awareness and fosters dialogue on the topic of disability through first-class international film selections, panel discussions, special performances, exhibitions and celebrity guest appearances. As the most inclusive festival in the country, ReelAbilities provides accessibility aids such as captions, ASL interpretation, audio description, and CART (live captioning). This ambitious undertaking is supported by members of the community, grants, and sponsorships.
More About the Gold Coast Film Festival:
Located on the "Gold Coast" in the Town of North Hempstead, the Gold Coast International Film Festival was founded with the purpose of establishing a home on Long Island to showcase the work of exceptional filmmakers and provide the public with an insider's view of the film industry. Year-round festival events include screenings, workshops, conversations with prominent members of the film community, parties and a gala.
During the annual seven-day festival, area residents, visitors, members of the business and film communities, public officials, students and academics come together to celebrate the art and influence of cinema in the charming and historic towns and villages of Long Island's Gold Coast. In addition to the Fall festival, GCIFF also presents dozens of preview screenings and filmmaker Q&As throughout the year at their year-round Furman and Douglas Elliman Film Series.
The Gold Coast is just a short ride from New York City, and is easily accessible by car, train and the area's three major airports: John F. Kennedy International, LaGuardia, and MacArthur.
