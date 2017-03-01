 
News By Tag
* Houston Accounting Firm
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Accounting
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Houston
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321


Doeren Mayhew Named 15th-Largest Houston Accounting Firm

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Houston Accounting Firm

Industry:
Accounting

Location:
Houston - Texas - US

HOUSTON - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Houston CPA and advisory firm Doeren Mayhew has landed the 15th spot on Houston Business Journal's annual list of largest local accounting firms.

Rankings for the 2017 list were based on the number of Houston CPAs, with Doeren Mayhew listing 41 CPAs and 94 employees locally. Contributing to the firm's growth was the local expansion of its dental, international, and valuation and litigation support groups.

Celebrating its 85th anniversary, Doeren Mayhew also experienced other significant recognition this year, including being honored by INSIDE Public Accounting as one of the "Best of the Best" firms in the United States for the 20th time.

"It's an exciting time at Doeren Mayhew as we continue to grow and add new expertise in the Houston marketplace," said Houston's managing shareholder Chris Masters. "We also celebrate 85 years of serving as trusted advisors to our clients this year. Looking ahead, our expanded service offering combined with increased resources will enable us to further fulfill on our promise of delivering business insight, oversight and foresight."

About Doeren Mayhew

Founded in 1932, Doeren Mayhew is a leading group of CPAs and trusted advisors who go beyond traditional accounting to help mid-sized businesses grow and prosper. The firm's Houston CPAs serve industries such as manufacturing, construction, non-profit, energy, financial institutions, service, retail/restaurant and wholesale/distribution with a full range of accounting, audit, tax, merger and acquisition, and business advisory services. Combining a deeply rooted history with a progressive mindset, the firm offers insight into the business, oversight to ensure best practices and foresight for what's ahead. Please visit http://www.doeren.com for more information.

Contact
Erika Yanez
Doeren Mayhew
***@doeren.com
End
Source:
Email:***@doeren.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Doeren Mayhew PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share