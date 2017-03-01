News By Tag
Doeren Mayhew Named 15th-Largest Houston Accounting Firm
Rankings for the 2017 list were based on the number of Houston CPAs, with Doeren Mayhew listing 41 CPAs and 94 employees locally. Contributing to the firm's growth was the local expansion of its dental, international, and valuation and litigation support groups.
Celebrating its 85th anniversary, Doeren Mayhew also experienced other significant recognition this year, including being honored by INSIDE Public Accounting as one of the "Best of the Best" firms in the United States for the 20th time.
"It's an exciting time at Doeren Mayhew as we continue to grow and add new expertise in the Houston marketplace,"
About Doeren Mayhew
Founded in 1932, Doeren Mayhew is a leading group of CPAs and trusted advisors who go beyond traditional accounting to help mid-sized businesses grow and prosper. The firm's Houston CPAs serve industries such as manufacturing, construction, non-profit, energy, financial institutions, service, retail/restaurant and wholesale/distribution with a full range of accounting, audit, tax, merger and acquisition, and business advisory services. Combining a deeply rooted history with a progressive mindset, the firm offers insight into the business, oversight to ensure best practices and foresight for what's ahead. Please visit http://www.doeren.com for more information.
