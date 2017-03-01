 
March 2017
ClickDishes Inc. exhibiting at BC's largest technology conference

 
 
ClickDishes Inc.
ClickDishes Inc.
VANCOUVER, British Columbia - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Food tech startup ClickDishes Inc. is excited to announce that they have been chosen as one of the companies to exhibit at #BCTech Summit's prestigious 2017 Technology Showcase.

The largest technology conference in British Columbia, #BCTech Summit showcases BC's vibrant technology industry, builds cross-sector opportunities for businesses, and explores the latest ideas and innovations fuelling our economy.

ClickDishes is mobile app (available for both iOS and Android users) and platform that partners with restaurants to enable their consumers to order via a mobile app, streamlining to-go ordering, dine-in eating, and payment services.

"We're excited to connect and engage with the province's most innovative companies," says Alec Wang, Co-Founder & CEO of ClickDishes.

#BCTech Summit takes place from March 14 to 15 in Vancouver, BC. ClickDishes will be exhibiting in the Startup Square section of the Marketplace.

To find out more about ClickDishes, please visit www.clickdishes.com.

- ends -

About ClickDishes Inc.:
A modern way to eat, A new lifestyle to explore, ClickDishes is a mobile app and platform that partners with local restaurants to enable their consumers to order via a mobile app, streamlining to-go ordering, dine in eating, and payment services.

www.ClickDishes.com  |  @ClickDishes  |  facebook.com/ClickDishes  |  Instagram @clickdishes

Contact
Meghan Somers
***@theagencyinc.ca
Source:ClickDishes Inc.
