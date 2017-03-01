Toth Team Worldwide Network Welcomes Ann Arbor Real Estate Expert Buyers' Agent Brenda Grigg-La

Kathy Toth, Toth Team Worldwide Network of REALTORS® welcomes Brenda Grigg-Lazo, to the Ann Arbor Area Real Estate Experts team.

-- Kathy Toth, Toth Team Worldwide Network of REALTORS® welcomes Brenda Grigg-Lazo, to the Ann Arbor Area Real Estate Experts team. "Brenda is an experienced REALTOR® who really knows Ann Arbor and the surrounding areas." Said CEO Kathy Toth. "Her knowledge and great attitude will serve our clients well and make her a great addition to our organization at Keller Williams.Brenda and her husband Nick, are proud to call Hamburg their home. Brenda has over 30 years of customer service, sales, and marketing experience as well as a Bachelor's degree in Public Relations. With over Ten years as a Realtor "Her mission is to create lifelong relationships with her clients by providing honest and ethical advice, exceptional customer service, personal dedication and ongoing consultation during the buying and selling of your home." I know that every buyer and seller have different needs and dreams regarding their home. Brenda has done real estate in Washtenaw, Livingston, Wayne and Oakland counties. She has even traveled as far north as Gaylord and as far west as St. Johns for clients to find the right home! Outside of work Brenda and her husband love being outdoors and especially on their boat. Brenda volunteers at her church and she and her husband are loyal Detroit Lions Fans.For over 20 years, Toth Team Worldwide Network has served Washtenaw, Livingston, Oakland, Lenawee, Jackson and Wayne Counties, including clients in Dexter, Ann Arbor, Chelsea and Saline.Today, Toth Team Worldwide Network has global aspirations and a growth strategy to meet the modern needs of clients around the world. The launch of the Denver expansion team in 2016 placed Toth Team Worldwide Network in position to accomplish these goals.Toth Team Worldwide Network is among the top one percent of REALTORS® nationally. They have been featured on House Hunters HGTV, and are proud to be the only trusted agent endorsed by celebrity Martin Bandyke on radio 107.1, and the exclusive real estate agent for 102.9 W4Country.Toth Team Worldwide Network exceeds client expectations while delivering top performance in the purchase or sale of residential real estate worldwide.