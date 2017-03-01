News By Tag
Grand Prairie Medical Office Plaza Transaction Facilitated by Red Team Real Estate
The sale was facilitated as intermediary by Red Team Real Estate in Fort Worth jointly with Michael Mayes, Owner/Agent and Chuck Precopia, Broker. The buyer, a local investment group, has retained Red Team Real Estate as manager for this property.
"This was a great opportunity for our clients on both sides of the transaction. The growth in this area is phenomenal; I could not be more pleased for our clients and Red Team!" Michael Mayes, Owner of Red Team Real Estate.
The buyer is thrilled with this acquisition's location and its distinct offerings in the rapidly developing corridor along Highway 161 just blocks from the new Super Walmart Center and near the IKEA in Grand Prairie.
About Red Team Real Estate
Red Team Real Estate, established in 2012 and led by Michael Mayes, provides professional client-centric service by experienced agents dedicated to your needs. Located on historic Magnolia Avenue in Fort Worth, we focus on the best interest of our clients in each and every transaction. We are dedicated to the development of long-term client relationships!
Winning. Clients.
