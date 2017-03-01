News By Tag
Stock & Option Solutions Announces an Aspirations Fling with the San Francisco NASPP Chapter
This Aspirations Fling with the SF NASPP Chapter is a must-attend event that will give attendees a good look into what changes are coming with moving from a private company to a public company
This Aspirations Fling with the San Francisco NASPP Chapter will bring together executives and stock plan staff from finance, accounting, HR, legal, and executive compensation on April 20th, 2017 at Charles Schwab at 211 Main Street in San Francisco, California.
"The differences between private company and public company stock administration are as different as night and day. Preparation for these changes involves work far in advance of the actual IPO date. Anyone involved in the stock administration function needs to know what to expect and how to prepare for the changes that lie ahead," said scheduled presenter, Sorrell Johnson, CEP, of SOS.
For more details on Aspirations, please contact Shawna Casey at scasey@sos-team.com or 408-979-8700.
SOS is a leading stock administration staffing, consulting and outsourcing firm within the equity compensation marketplace. SOS provides temporary stock plan staffing, expert project resources, and total outsourcing solutions. To learn more you can visit us online at http://www.sos-
