March 2017
Stock & Option Solutions Announces an Aspirations Fling with the San Francisco NASPP Chapter

This Aspirations Fling with the SF NASPP Chapter is a must-attend event that will give attendees a good look into what changes are coming with moving from a private company to a public company
 
CAMPBELL, Calif. - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Stock & Option Solutions (SOS), a leading provider of stock plan administration, management and consulting services, today announced an Aspirations Fling—a luncheon meeting geared towards private companies that provide equity compensation. The meeting will include lunch, networking and a topic dedicated to detailing what changes to expect during each stage of preparation of an IPO.

This Aspirations Fling with the San Francisco NASPP Chapter will bring together executives and stock plan staff from finance, accounting, HR, legal, and executive compensation on April 20th, 2017 at Charles Schwab at 211 Main Street in San Francisco, California.

"The differences between private company and public company stock administration are as different as night and day.  Preparation for these changes involves work far in advance of the actual IPO date. Anyone involved in the stock administration function needs to know what to expect and how to prepare for the changes that lie ahead," said scheduled presenter, Sorrell Johnson, CEP, of SOS.

For more details on Aspirations, please contact Shawna Casey at scasey@sos-team.com or 408-979-8700.

SOS is a leading stock administration staffing, consulting and outsourcing firm within the equity compensation marketplace.  SOS provides temporary stock plan staffing, expert project resources, and total outsourcing solutions. To learn more you can visit us online at http://www.sos-team.com or call us at 888-SOS-0199.
Source:Stock & Option Solutions, Inc.
Email:***@sos-team.com Email Verified
Phone:408.979.8700
Tags:Pre-IPO Event, CEP Credit, Equity Compensation
Industry:Finance
Location:Campbell - California - United States
Subject:Events
