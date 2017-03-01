News By Tag
StarPoint Properties Awards Porsche 911 to CBRE Broker
Stewart Weston drives away in $100,000 automobile for bringing StarPoint greatest off-market deal volume in 2016
The Porsche giveaway, valued at more than $100,000, was the culmination of a year-long broker incentive program, which also included commission bonuses upon closing of all off-market transactions. The company initiative generated more than 250 off-market multifamily and commercial investment opportunities.
"We recognize the importance of our broker relationships and the value they bring to our business," said StarPoint CEO Paul Daneshrad. "This initiative was as much a show of our appreciation as it was an incentive program and means to develop new relationships. We felt that a prize of this magnitude would also indicate how seriously committed we are in working with the brokerage community to locate and acquire the right assets".
Daneshrad said that this promotion is being offered again this year.
Over the past 12 months, Weston, who joined CBRE's Newport Beach office in December 2016 from Marcus and Millichap, brought $150 million in potential investments to StarPoint. Among them was Indian Hill, a 75-unit apartment community in Claremont, CA, which StarPoint acquired for $15.75 million in November 2016.
"I have had the great opportunity to work with StarPoint Properties on several transactions over the years and am very grateful to them for this incredible gift," said Weston. "Indian Hill Villas was an off-market opportunity that was initially originated by my partner John Montakab, who was instrumental in putting the deal together. We are definitely going to share the car. StarPoint has a history of executing transactions flawlessly. With Indian Hill, they performed per the contract and closed as originally negotiated. I look forward to the opportunity to close another deal with StarPoint in the near future and adding another car to the fleet."
"Claremont is an extremely desirable foothill community with limited inventory and extremely high barriers to entry," added StarPoint's Director of Multifamily Acquisitions Michael Mortimer. "Without Stew's and John's help, we would not have been able to seize on this incredible opportunity that is certain to generate strong and stable financial returns for StarPoint and its investors."
StarPoint has begun a $2.1 million capital improvement program to reposition the vintage 1970s apartment community. Plans calls for extensive interior and exterior renovations, as well as upgrades to the existing pool and cabana areas and fitness center. StarPoint also will add a new dog park, car washing station and private garages.
About StarPoint Properties:
StarPoint Properties (http://www.starpointproperties.com) is a real estate operating company focusing on the acquisition, development and re-development of both multifamily and commercial properties in high-growth sub-markets regionally throughout the United States. Since its inception in 1995, StarPoint has acquired over 7,600 apartment units and 10 million square feet of commercial properties, totaling in excess of $1 billion worth of real estate. It is a fully integrated operating company that acquires and manages its own portfolio, currently valued at $800 million, comprising approximately 2,000 apartment units and over 4 million square feet of commercial properties.
