SimpliProtected : The Dedicated and Filtered Wi-Fi Network for Kids
SimpliProtected helps parents protect their kids from viewing inappropriate or explicit content online. The family friendly wireless router is "worry-free Wi-Fi for the home," so your home becomes an online safe zone for the kids.
Many of today's solutions are a hassle for parents due to the installation of software on every device, or finding that only certain operating systems are supported (e.g. Windows only, no Apple support – or vice versa). Also, it can be time consuming updating software on every device when a new version of the software you just bought becomes available right after you've opened the box. Additionally, the software solutions can be expensive, based on a per device cost. The more devices you own, the more you pay. In a world that encourages consumers to own as many tech gadgets as they can, we're here to help.
Now there is a simpler, more affordable solution to combat that – with no software required. It's called SimpliProtected.
With SimpliProtected, parents can have a dedicated Wi-Fi network just for the kids at home, while the adult network remains unfiltered with no speed degradation. The SimpliProtected Wi-Fi network blocks over 10 million websites out of the box, including social media (e.g. Facebook, Twitter) and adult websites.
As we know, there's never a shortage of social media outlets – because of this reality, the list of websites being filtered continues to increase automatically. With SimpliProtected 24/7 always-on technology, automatic updates happen without the need for any configuration changes. The router is in constant contact with the SimpliProtected Cloud servers (meaning that as soon as new blocked websites are identified, they become known to the router in the home). The service also enables both Google SafeSearch and the YouTube Restricted Mode to conveniently filter Google search results and YouTube video content.
With this technology, parents can go about their online business worry-free about what their kids are seeing on their screens.
Additionally, with the free SimpliProtected mobile app, alerts and notifications are received when high risk websites are blocked. The mobile app can be downloaded from either the Apple Store or the Google Play Store.
Accompanying the mission to provide a kid-safe Internet experience at home, SimpliProtected believes technology should be easy to use. The Founders feel technology can be a powerful tool, if done right. "We want our service to be an extension to parenting, a tool that seamlessly integrates into the busy lives of parents". In other words, it shouldn't get "in the way". Below is story from one of the Founders explaining how the service works in his home.
"At home, my iPhone is available and accessible to my kids, and they use it from time to time. Recently, my 9 year old wanted to know football scores. We're from the Boston area so you can probably guess the team. He grabbed my iPhone and found what he needed. It wasn't until a few days later, when I went searching for a Saturday Night Live (SNL) Donald Trump video on YouTube, that I was reminded of the convenience of SimpliProtected. The YouTube results were filtered, which meant I couldn't find any SNL videos. I had forgotten I was connected to the SimpliProtected network. I am telling this story because it is a good example of how we, as parents, need to make sure our homes are safe zones for our kids, and having SimpliProtected creates an invisible fence around our homes with only a few simple steps."
Interested customers should contact SimpliProtected at contact@simpliprotected.com or visit https://www.simpliprotected.com. The current release of the product has no subscription fee.
About SimpliProtected
SimpliProtected combines easy to install hardware with 24/7 always-on technology to create a worry-free WiFi network within the home. SimpliProtected is a startup founded in 2016 and based out of New Hampshire, USA. Find more information at SimpliProtected.com, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, and Amazon.
