Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec Named Keynote Speaker for Entrepreneur Summit 2017 FRISCO, Texas - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- The Entrepreneur Summit is pleased to announce Robert Herjavec will kick off its 2017 event which will take place on March 30th, 2017 at the Frisco Convention Center in Frisco, Texas.



Herjavec is one of North America's most recognizable business leaders, buying and selling several lT companies and starring on ABC's Shark Tank since 2009. Herjavec, a self-made millionaire from Yugoslavia, will discuss how he went from waiting tables to growing his nascent technology company into a world-class conglomerate.



Along with Herjavec, the Summit will feature some of the nation's most influential entrepreneurs and thought leaders from some of the country's most respected companies including Amy Blankson, co-founder of GoodThink and Will Bunker, co-founder of Match.com and founder of GrowthX. The goal of the summit is to provide entrepreneurs with the resources, education, and relationships needed for growth from best-selling authors, top innovators, and entrepreneurial experts.



Pre-Conference events will be held on the 29th and will offer in-depth, interactive learning in areas such as sales, product launches, branding, and productivity. The evening of the 29th will feature a VIP happy hour, where guests will receive advanced copies of books from a few of the Summit's best-selling authors, and will include meet-and-greets and top-notch networking.



The Entrepreneur Summit is grateful for our generous sponsors: Transamerica, NTEC, Frisco Economic Development Corporation, SPACES, and RMinds. For sponsorship opportunities email: sponsors@entrepreneursummitdallas.com.



For the full agenda, ticket information and more details, visit



North Texas is fertile ground for entrepreneurs as the entrepreneurial ecosystem continues to thrive.



We hope you'll join us for this one of a kind experience right here in our own backyard of Frisco, TX.



For press inquiries contact: erin@entrepreneursummitdallas.com



Contact

Erin Smith

