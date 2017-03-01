News By Tag
HRE Health & Benefits Leadership Conference Breaking Ground for Women with Inaugural Symposium
First-of-its-kind event designed to transcend the existing condition for women's health and well-being
Despite the efforts of many companies, less than 5 percent of the Fortune 500 CEOs are women and less than 20 percent of their board members are women. Those numbers are even lower for women of diverse backgrounds. The interactive Pre-Conference Symposium will focus on empowering businesswomen to grow personally and professionally by engaging with colleagues who share comparable aspirations and goals. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from successful women, as they share the right steps towards a fulfilling career.
"We're delighted Global Women 4 Well-Being is producing this important Pre-Conference Symposium at the ARIA Resort, the site of this year's Health & Benefits Leadership Conference,"
Notable speakers from a wide array of companies will present at the inaugural event. Featured speakers include Kim Davis, EVP, Chief HR Officer at NFP Corp.;Susie Ellis, Chairman and CEO at the Global Wellness Institute, and Co-Founder of Spa Finder; Maggie Hsu, Consultant to Tony Hsu and CEO of Zappos;Jae Kullar, Manager of Health and Wellbeing at Delta Air Lines Inc.; Dr. Tausha Robertson, Senior Director at Alterity Group; Robin Shoemaker, CFP at Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc., and Desiree Watson, CEO at Wellness Interactive Branding, LLC.
In addition to showcasing leading experts, the Health & Benefits Leadership Conference will feature seven general sessions and more than 24 breakout sessions in six program tracks. The Pre-Conference Symposium is included in conference registration.
Additional information about the Pre-Conference event and the full conference is available on www.BenefitsConf.com/
Professionals are encouraged to register by March 29, 2017 to save $250.00 off the onsite rate. For additional details and to register, visit www.BenefitsConf.com or call toll-free 1-800-727-1227.
For all media inquiries, please contact Rennette Fortune at 561-622-6650 or email her at rfortune@lrp.com.
Contact
LRP Publications
Rennette Fortune
***@lrp.com
