HRE Health & Benefits Leadership Conference Breaking Ground for Women with Inaugural Symposium

First-of-its-kind event designed to transcend the existing condition for women's health and well-being

--(http://www.hreonline.com/HRE/) magazine, the premier publication focused on strategic issues in HR and producers of the(http://www.benefitsconf.com/)being held April 19 – 21, 2017 at ARIA Resort and Casino, Las Vegas, announced details of a new Pre-Conference Symposium presented by Global Women 4 Well-Being (GW4W). TheTuesday, April 18 event,will showcase successful professional women in the health and benefits industry.GW4W will explore the latest trends and issues in the space and highlight how women can change the status quo.Despite the efforts of many companies, less than 5 percent of the Fortune 500 CEOs are women and less than 20 percent of their board members are women. Those numbers are even lower for women of diverse backgrounds. The interactive Pre-Conference Symposium will focus on empowering businesswomen to grow personally and professionally by engaging with colleagues who share comparable aspirations and goals. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from successful women, as they share the right steps towards a fulfilling career."We're delighted Global Women 4 Well-Being is producing this important Pre-Conference Symposium at the ARIA Resort, the site of this year's Health & Benefits Leadership Conference,"said David Shadovitz, editor ofand program chair of HBLC. "Despite the significant progress that has been made in recent years, barriers continue to stand in the way of women in the health and benefits field— impediments that ultimately undermine the field's ability to innovate and thrive. GW4WB was formed because it recognized the challenges and opportunities surrounding this business-critical issue — and it gives us great satisfaction to be able to support it in its efforts."Notable speakers from a wide array of companies will present at the inaugural event. Featured speakers include Kim Davis, EVP, Chief HR Officer at NFP Corp.;Susie Ellis, Chairman and CEO at the Global Wellness Institute, and Co-Founder of Spa Finder; Maggie Hsu, Consultant to Tony Hsu and CEO of Zappos;Jae Kullar, Manager of Health and Wellbeing at Delta Air Lines Inc.; Dr. Tausha Robertson, Senior Director at Alterity Group; Robin Shoemaker, CFP at Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc., and Desiree Watson, CEO at Wellness Interactive Branding, LLC.In addition to showcasing leading experts, thewill feature seven general sessions and more than 24 breakout sessions in six program tracks. The Pre-Conference Symposium is included in conference registration.Additional information about the Pre-Conference event and the full conference is available on www.BenefitsConf.com/agenda.htmlFor additional details and to register, visit www.BenefitsConf.com or call toll-free 1-800-727-1227.For all media inquiries, please contact Rennette Fortune at 561-622-6650 or email her at rfortune@lrp.com.