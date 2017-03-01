News By Tag
The Flame Broiler Brings Simple, Healthy Fast Food to Tempe
Award-Winning Quick-Service Dining Concept to Open New Arizona Location
To celebrate The Flame Broiler's new Tempe location, they will be offering $5 regular-sized bowls to the public on opening day, which is Thursday, March 9. Guests can order their choice of chicken, beef or tofu.
This will be the first The Flame Broiler location to arrive in the Phoenix area, but the second location for franchisee Julie Manquen. Julie believes strongly in the Flame Broiler concept and feels it's important for Arizona communities to have access to simple, heathy fast food options. Julie has been running a Flame Broiler location in Rancho Cucamonga, CA for multiple years and after the new Tempe opening, she also has plans to open additional locations throughout the suburban Phoenix area.
"The Flame Broiler will be a wonderful addition to the Tempe community," said Julie Manquen, The Flame Broiler franchisee. "I selected Arizona as the place of our stores' expansion because I thought it was a market that deserved the concept, and one that would quickly becomedevoted to improving their overall health and wellness through dining at The Flame Broiler."
The Flame Broiler's core menu features delicious rice bowls that start at only 140 calories. The bowls are made with non-GMO white or brown rice, Angus beef, all-natural chicken or charbroiled tofu, freshly blanched vegetables, and topped with chopped green onions. For an added flavor kick, guests are invited to top their bowls off with The Flame Broiler's proprietary hot sauce made with cayenne peppers or their Korean BBQ inspired Magic Sauce.
"As The Flame Broiler brand continues to expand, it's especially exciting to see it enter a new territory," said Young Lee, CEO and founder of The Flame Broiler. "Julie truly loves and supports the brand, and we look forward to her success in Arizona."
The newly opened The Flame Broiler is located at 933 E University Dr., Tempe, AZ 85281 and is open daily from 10:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. For more information, please call (480) 967-2232 or visit https://www.flamebroilerusa.com/
About The Flame Broiler:
Founded in 1995, The Flame Broiler is a quick-service restaurant franchise that is loyal to its tradition of serving simple, healthy fast food at an affordable price point. Its menu consists of white or brown steamed rice, organic tofu, choice Angus beef and all-natural chicken, as well as vegetables. Additionally, the concept uses no dairy and or fryers. The Flame Broiler was recently ranked #329 in the 2015 Franchise Times Next 200+ listing as well Bond's Top 100 Franchises of 2015. Additional accolades include USA Today's Top 50 Franchises for Minorities from 2010-2013. Starting in Orange County, California by Young Lee, The Flame Broiler has grown to more than 180 restaurants throughout California, Nevada, Arizona, Oklahoma and Florida.
Contact
Jordan Massanari
***@konnectagency.com
