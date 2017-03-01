News By Tag
Singer/Songwriter E.G. Phillips to Appear at Hotel Utah Next Sunday for Release of Debut Album
Phillips' music is an eclectic blend of styles — full of whimsy and lyricism, it's a sort of jazz infused folk rock. The new album, produced by Ryan Clark (on dolphin, Obstacle Course), emphasizes this genre traipsing nature with tracks that range from simple fingerpicking tunes to guitar crunching punk. E.G., currently refugee from the tech industry, has been a fixture on the open mic circuit in Bay Area for the past three years, featuring at venues like the Hotel Utah, Cafe International and taking on the role of "Songwriter In Residence" at Bazaar Cafe.
Brendan Getzell, host of the venerable open mic at the Utah, wrote of Phillips in October 2016 for his newsletter "Whether they take you on a journey through a faraway locale or they guide you cheerfully around San Francisco, EG's songs are charming, witty, and sneakily well-crafted. That their wit is packaged with a sense of unpretentious optimism really sets them apart."
The album "Fish from the Sky" is available digitally on iTunes, Amazon and Spotify. Physical copies are available via CD Baby and his Bandcamp website (http://egphillips.bandcamp.com). More details about the Hotel Utah Saloon may be found at the venue's website (http://www.hotelutah.com).
