 
News By Tag
* Album
* Release
* Show
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* San Francisco
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321


Singer/Songwriter E.G. Phillips to Appear at Hotel Utah Next Sunday for Release of Debut Album

 
 
"Fish from the Sky" album artwork
"Fish from the Sky" album artwork
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Album
Release
Show

Industry:
Music

Location:
San Francisco - California - US

Subject:
Products

SAN FRANCISCO - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Singer/Songwriter E.G. Phillips has released his debut album "Fish from the Sky" and will be playing a show Sunday, March 12 at 8 pm at the Hotel Utah Saloon (500 4th St., San Francisco) to celebrate.   He'll be joined by fellow indie performers Shawn Byron, a folk balladeer who sings of moonshine and ferry lines, as well as the high octane rock 'n roll string band the Dull Richards.  Both Byron and members of the Richards contributed their talents to the new album.

Phillips' music is an eclectic blend of styles — full of whimsy and lyricism, it's a sort of jazz infused folk rock.  The new album, produced by Ryan Clark (on dolphin, Obstacle Course), emphasizes this genre traipsing nature with tracks that range from simple fingerpicking tunes to guitar crunching punk.  E.G., currently refugee from the tech industry, has been a fixture on the open mic circuit in Bay Area for the past three years, featuring at venues like the Hotel Utah, Cafe International and taking on the role of "Songwriter In Residence" at Bazaar Cafe.

Brendan Getzell, host of the venerable open mic at the Utah, wrote of Phillips in October 2016 for his newsletter "Whether they take you on a journey through a faraway locale or they guide you cheerfully around San Francisco, EG's songs are charming, witty, and sneakily well-crafted. That their wit is packaged with a sense of unpretentious optimism really sets them apart."

The album "Fish from the Sky" is available digitally on iTunes, Amazon and Spotify.   Physical copies are available via CD Baby and his Bandcamp website (http://egphillips.bandcamp.com). More details about the Hotel Utah Saloon may be found at the venue's website (http://www.hotelutah.com).

Contact
Ducks With Pants Music
***@duckswithpants.com
End
Source:
Email:***@duckswithpants.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share