News By Tag
* Ecc
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Michael Ehrenstein Appointed to Operation Homefront's Regional Advisory Board
"Operation Homefront is pleased to welcome Michael Ehrenstein to our team as an advisory board member and look forward to his help building relationships and expanding our mission to build strong, stable and secure military families in South Florida and throughout the southeast United States," said Chief Operations Officer Robert D. Thomas, retired Brig. Gen., USAF.
In his new role, Ehrenstein will contribute to the expansion of the organization and strengthening its presence in the southeast. Programs planned for this year include Operation Homefront's Back-To-School Brigade, dedicated to providing military children with school supplies, and Holiday Meals for Military, which helps junior and mid-grade enlisted military families celebrate the holidays by providing them with healthy fixings for a traditional holiday meal.
"I am ever cognizant of the sacrifices that the men and women of the military make to ensure our liberty, and I am humbled to have been appointed to serve on Operation Homefront's advisory board," said Ehrenstein. "I look forward to supporting the organization's mission in any way I can."
Founded in 2002, Operation Homefront currently offers its services to military families in all 50 states. The organization provides critical financial assistance for U.S. military troops, the families they leave behind and wounded servicemen and servicewoman when they return home. Since its inception, Operation Homefront has served more than 14,000 families with over $20 million dollars in support.
About Ehrenstein Charbonneau Calderin
Ehrenstein Charbonneau Calderin is a law firm based in Miami, Florida. The firm and its attorneys serve their clients in the areas of business restructuring, dispute resolution and real estate.
About Operation Homefront
Founded in 2002, Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 92 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse