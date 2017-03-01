News By Tag
Information Security Forum to Examine Cyber Attack Trends Affecting Businesses in Upcoming Webcast
In a global enterprise, there are countless elements beyond the C-suite's control and traditional risk management isn't agile enough to deal with the dangers of cyberspace activity. By building on a foundation of preparedness, executives can create cyber resilience by assessing threat vectors from a position of business acceptability and risk profiling. Leading the enterprise to a position of readiness, resilience and responsiveness is the safest way for an organization to secure its mission-critical assets and protect customers, partners and employees.
During this webcast, Steve Durbin, Managing Director of the ISF, will offer insights into how security and business teams across the organization can work together to minimize the impact of cyber attacks on shareholder value and business reputation. Covering all the bases—defense, risk management, prevention, detection, remediation, and incident response—is more achievable when leaders contribute from their expertise and use their unique vantage point to help set priorities and keep security efforts aligned with business objectives.
About the Information Security Forum
Founded in 1989, the Information Security Forum (ISF) is an independent, not-for-profit association of leading organizations from around the world. The organization is dedicated to investigating, clarifying and resolving key issues in cyber, information security and risk management and developing best practice methodologies, processes and solutions that meet the business needs of its Members.
ISF Members benefit from harnessing and sharing in-depth knowledge and practical experience drawn from within their organizations and developed through an extensive research and work program. The ISF provides a confidential forum and framework, which ensures that Members adopt leading-edge information security strategies and solutions.By working together, ISF Members avoid the major expenditure required to reach the same goals on their own. Consultancy services are available and provide ISF Members and Non-Members with the opportunity to purchase short-term, professional support activities to supplement the implementation of ISF products.
