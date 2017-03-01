 
March 2017
Information Security Forum to Examine Cyber Attack Trends Affecting Businesses in Upcoming Webcast

 
 
Listed Under

NEW YORK - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- According to the Information Security Forum (ISF), as the scale and sophistication of cyber attacks increases, organizations of all sizes need to manage risk in ways beyond those traditionally handled by the information security function. When it comes to cyber security, it is now more important than ever for board members and core executives—especially those not directly involved with deploying security programs—to fully participate and contribute on a continuous basis.

In a global enterprise, there are countless elements beyond the C-suite's control and traditional risk management isn't agile enough to deal with the dangers of cyberspace activity. By building on a foundation of preparedness, executives can create cyber resilience by assessing threat vectors from a position of business acceptability and risk profiling. Leading the enterprise to a position of readiness, resilience and responsiveness is the safest way for an organization to secure its mission-critical assets and protect customers, partners and employees.

During this webcast, Steve Durbin, Managing Director of the ISF, will offer insights into how security and business teams across the organization can work together to minimize the impact of cyber attacks on shareholder value and business reputation. Covering all the bases—defense, risk management, prevention, detection, remediation, and incident response—is more achievable when leaders contribute from their expertise and use their unique vantage point to help set priorities and keep security efforts aligned with business objectives.

Please register via this link (https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/9923/248667) for the free webcast which takes place on Tuesday, March 14 at 9 a.m. (ET). A recording will be available following the conclusion of the event.

About the Information Security Forum

Founded in 1989, the Information Security Forum (ISF) is an independent, not-for-profit association of leading organizations from around the world. The organization is dedicated to investigating, clarifying and resolving key issues in cyber, information security and risk management and developing best practice methodologies, processes and solutions that meet the business needs of its Members.

ISF Members benefit from harnessing and sharing in-depth knowledge and practical experience drawn from within their organizations and developed through an extensive research and work program. The ISF provides a confidential forum and framework, which ensures that Members adopt leading-edge information security strategies and solutions.By working together, ISF Members avoid the major expenditure required to reach the same goals on their own. Consultancy services are available and provide ISF Members and Non-Members with the opportunity to purchase short-term, professional support activities to supplement the implementation of ISF products.

For more information on ISF membership, please visit https://www.securityforum.org/.

Contact
John Kreuzer
***@luminapr.com
End
Source:Information Security Forum
Email:***@luminapr.com Email Verified
Tags:Information Security, Cyber Security, Risk Management
Industry:Security
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
