DJ Van Keuren to sit on Upcoming Institutional Real Estate Panel

 
 
DJ Van Keuren - Director for the Arsenault Family Office
DJ Van Keuren - Director for the Arsenault Family Office
 
LOUISVILLE, Colo. - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- DJ Van Keuren of the Arsenault Family Office, will be part of a panel discussing "Navigating Submarkets Six Years into an Expansionary Cycle" at the upcoming Midwest Institutional Real Estate Investor Forum which is being held at the University of Chicago on Thursday, March 16th.

"I was very excited when I was asked to represent family offices on this upcoming panel." said DJ. "Prior to joining the family office space I worked in the institutional real estate community, so being a part of that again, for at least a day is something I have been looking forward to."

DJ continued with saying "It will also be great to gain some insight for myself and the family from some of the esteemed panel members I will be sitting with. Seeing that we are not investing alongside institutions presently, it will be valuable to get their perspective of the market, especially with the experience they have."

The Midwest Institutional Real Estate Forum is an annual closed-door meeting for investment officers and trustees from public and corporate pensions, endowments, foundations, insurance companies and hospital plans from the Midwest region to learn about institutional real estate allocation strategies.

Markets Group (https://www.marketsgroup.org) is an executive forum organizer with a track record of 300+ conferences in over 20 countries. Founded in 2009 in New York, Markets Group has grown into one of the largest and most successful conference organizers in the financial services sector, with over 75 professionals operating out of the US and Europe. Markets Group was recently named one of America's 500 fastest-growing private companies by Inc. Magazine and distinguished us as the #1 conference organizer and #1 financial services firm based in NYC.

The Arsenault Family Office is the parent company to Real Capital Solutions (http://www.realcapitalsolutions.com), a fully integrated real estate investment management firm based out of Louisville, Colorado.
Source:Arsenault Family Office
