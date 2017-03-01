 
News By Tag
* J-WOO
* Childhood Crush
* Cherry Crown Records
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
7654321


Cherry Crown Records releases "Childhood Crush" by J-WOO featuring Madison Burch

 
 
J-WOO-Childhood Crush
J-WOO-Childhood Crush
NEW YORK - March 7, 2017 - PRLog -- Cherry Crown Records has just dropped the first ever single by newcomer J-WOO- "Childhood Crush." Bringing an immense ammount of talent in writing and rapping hails J-WOO from Eastern, North Carolina. The single featuring the colaborating vocals of Madison Burch is now available to all major digital download distributors. Cherry Crown Records will also be working this single to all CHR/Top 40 radio stations Worldwide in March. Cherry Crown Records has chosen to work with J-WOO is dropping numerous singles in the months to come. The two parties have also agrred on an Artist Dvelopment Deal through sister company Lee Cherry Entertainment.

Cherry Crown Records is also in the process of accepring new submissions to the label, please see email below.

The label and artist are also planning some Spring and Summer apperances in support of "Childhood Crush."  Keep your eyes and ears open for upcoming events!


 Please follow J-WOO on InstaGram @j_woo96

For any radio and/or media contacts please contact: music@cherrycrown

Visit us at http://cherrycrown.com/

Media Contact
Cherry Crown Records
music@cherrycrown.com
music@cherrycrown.com
End
Source:Cherry Crown Records
Email:***@cherrycrown.com
Tags:J-WOO, Childhood Crush, Cherry Crown Records
Industry:Music
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 07, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share