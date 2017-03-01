News By Tag
Cherry Crown Records releases "Childhood Crush" by J-WOO featuring Madison Burch
Cherry Crown Records is also in the process of accepring new submissions to the label, please see email below.
The label and artist are also planning some Spring and Summer apperances in support of "Childhood Crush." Keep your eyes and ears open for upcoming events!
Please follow J-WOO on InstaGram @j_woo96
For any radio and/or media contacts please contact: music@cherrycrown
Visit us at http://cherrycrown.com/
Media Contact
Cherry Crown Records
music@cherrycrown.com
