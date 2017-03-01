Hoover and Associates Acquires The Dysinger Agency

Contact

Hoover and Associates

Elizabeth Chaney

***@hooverassociates.com Hoover and AssociatesElizabeth Chaney

End

-- Hoover and Associates Insurance and Financial Services, Inc. of Royal Oak recently acquired The Linda Dysinger Agency's employee benefit and retirement plan accounts. This acquisition further enhances Hoover's growth in the SE MI market. Hoover said, "We were fortunate to be able to acquire The Dysinger Agency. Their clients are a great fit for our corporate culture and service system. The geographic location of the clients is also a good match.Hoover and Associates offers complete insurance, financial and employee benefit planning services. We work together to serve our clients' business and personal needs with focused solutions that emphasize convenience, practicality and ingenuity. Since our foundation in 1988, we have believed in partnering with our clients to assist them in managing their net worth, growth, and development. We prepare our recommendations using information our clients share with us about their goals, objectives, and present resources. Then we overlay Market conditions, Tax Regulatory, and actuarial considerations to uncover the best objective client solutions. Hoover and Associates is located at 909 North Main Street, Royal Oak, Michigan. Visit our website at www.hooverassociates.com for more information.Hoover was awarded the Lifetime Achievement award from the National Health Underwriters Association in 2010, for 10 consecutive years of professional excellence in the sale of health and disability income insurance and sales management.Securities offered through Sigma Financial, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC.Hoover and Associates is Independent of Sigma Financial Corporation.