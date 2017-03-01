Lee & Associates Brings on Investment Team, Adding More Talent to Seasoned Group

Gonzalez, Muirhead, Guglielmino

-- Lee & Associates in Phoenix is pleased to announce the addition of Steven Gonzalez, Marcus Muirhead and Greg Guglielmino as Investment Principals joining Lee's existing Investment Group.Prior to joining Lee, the veteran group most recently worked as investment brokers at Colliers International and at Marcus & Millichap, both in Phoenix. The team specializes in the acquisition and disposition of single and multi-tenant healthcare and office investment properties."We are excited to have this seasoned team join our already strong Capital Markets and Investment Brokerage Division by focusing on office and healthcare opportunities,"said Fred Darche, Managing Principal. "We have every confidence that this team will add value to our efforts and reflects on our commitment to attaining the best talent for our firm."Steven Gonzalez brings his decades-long expertise in investment services, capital markets, healthcare services, investment properties and office. He is a graduate of Arizona State University and is a member of NAIOP.Marcus Muirhead brings his vast knowledge and success of investment services, capital markets, healthcare and office. He is a graduate of the University of Arizona.Greg Guglielmino's expertise is focused on healthcare, office and investment services/capital markets. He is a graduate Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University and Marquette University in Milwaukee.Additionally, five new Associates were added to Lee's brokerage efforts on January 1 of this year. Michael Marsh and Spencer Nast in the office division, Nick Nudo in the industrial division, Andrew Lundahl in the investment division and Bryson Fricke in the Multifamily division.Lee & Associates Arizona celebrated its 25th anniversary in the Valley in 2016 and is committed to even greater success moving forward as the firm expands it's footprint in the Valley. By adding seasoned experts and young brokers to the team, the firm is committed to building a strong foundation for the future success of the company.STEVEN GONZALEZ | PRINCIPAL602.474.9588;sgonzalez@leearizona.comMARCUS MUIRHEAD | PRINCIPAL602.474.9589;mmuirhead@leearizona.comGREG GUGLIELMINO | PRINCIPAL602.474.9590;gguglielmino@leearizona.comFor over 25 years, Lee & Associates Arizona specializes in providing exceptional commercial brokerage services to the industrial, office, retail, investment, multifamily, and land sectors of the Phoenix commercial real estate market. Our office was established in 1991 and is now recognized as one of the most successful brokerage firms in Arizona. Each of our 57 North American Lee & Associates offices has a strong local ownership combined with a powerful platform from the national Lee & Associates network.