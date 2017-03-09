The Irish Fund Young Leaders to Honor Colin Quinn at Annual St. Patrick's Day Celebration

Colin Quinn

-- Join us as the tradition continues with great music, food, drink and dancing while celebrating the philanthropic work of The Ireland Funds.The Irish Spirit Award honoree is Colin Quinn.Date: Thursday, March 9th, 2017Location: Espace 635 W. 42nd St. (Between 11th and 12th Avenues)Time: 7PM-11PM• Open bar• Buffet dinner• Live music by The Dane Wright BandCocktail AttireLive Auction – Check out our great auction items. Bidding is now open.Buy at https://irelandfunds.org/event/new-york-young-leaders-st-patricks-celebration-2017/Young Leader member individual ticket: $160Non-member individual ticket: $185Circle of Friends group package of ten (10) tickets: $1,500Sponsorship packages available. Please contact Pat Tully at 212.689.3100 or ptully@irelandfunds.orgColin Quinn is a stand up comedian from Brooklyn (okay park slope). From MTV's "Remote Control" to "SNL" to Comedy Central's "Tough Crowd," Mr. Quinn is not one to take a hint and bow out gracefully. He's been on Broadway with "Irish Wake" and "Colin Quinn Long Story Short" and off-Broadway with "Colin Quinn Unconstitutional"and "Colin Quinn The New York Story." Colin can be seen as 'Hermie' on HBO's "Girls", opposite Amy Schumer in Judd Apatow's "Trainwreck"and later this year in "Sandy Wexler" with Adam Sandler. "Colin Quinn The New York Story" (directed by Jerry Seinfeld) and "Colin Quinn Unconstitutional"are now streaming on Netflix, and his web series "Cop Show" can seen on LStudio.com. His first and last book "The Coloring Book" is available on Amazon.About the Ireland Funds:The Ireland Funds is a global philanthropic network established in 1976 to promote and support peace, culture, education and community development throughout the island of Ireland, and Irish-related causes around the world. With chapters in 12 countries, The Ireland Funds has raised over $550 million for deserving causes in Ireland and beyond, benefiting more than 3,000 different organizations.The Ireland Funds' vision is of peace, equality and opportunity across the island of Ireland and among Irish communities worldwide. We invite you to contact the chapter closest to you to learn more about opportunities to give back to the land you love."This party is not only one of the best parties of the St. Patrick's 'season' as we call it, but it is one with a real purpose. The money raised at the event will touch the lives of people across Ireland and here in New York as we will have a special pledge drive for the Irish Arts Center's capital campaign."